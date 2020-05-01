Log in
CBP Issues Detention Order on Hair Products Manufactured with Forced Labor in China

05/01/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

WASHINGTON-Effective May 1, at all U.S. ports of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will detain imported merchandise made wholly or in part with hair products manufactured by Hetian Haolin Hair Accessories Co. Ltd. (Haolin), who operate in the Xinjiang region of China. CBP directed the issuance of a Withhold Release Order against merchandise produced by Haolin based on information that reasonably indicates the use of forced labor.

'CBP is responsible for targeting and eliminating unsafe and illicit goods from the U.S. supply chain,' said Brenda Smith, Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP's Office of Trade. 'It is critical that members of the trade community closely inspect their supply chains to ensure that American businesses and consumers can trust that the products they purchase are safely and ethically sourced, without the use of forced labor of any kind.'

Federal statute 19 U.S.C. 1307 prohibits the importation of merchandise mined, manufactured, or produced, wholly or in part, by forced labor, including convict labor, forced child labor, and indentured labor. Importers of detained shipments are able to export their shipments or demonstrate that the merchandise was not produced with forced labor.

All WROs are publicly available and listed by country on the CBP's Forced Labor Withhold Release Orders and Findings page. CBP receives allegations of forced labor from a variety of sources including the public. Any person or organization that has reason to believe merchandise produced with the use of forced labor is being, or likely to be, imported into the United States can report detailed allegations to CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

Follow CBP Office of Trade on Twitter @CBPTradeGov.

Disclaimer

CBP - U.S. Customs and Border Protection published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 17:08:00 UTC
