CBP Modifies Withhold Release Order on Gold Imports from the Democratic Republic of the Congo

05/28/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

WASHINGTON - U.S. Customs and Border Protection modified a withhold release order (WRO) today such that gold imported from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) by the Chambers Federation will be admissible at all U.S. ports of entry effective May 28, 2020. CBP previously prevented these gold imports from entering the United States while evaluating whether the DRC mined them using forced labor.

CBP modified the WRO based on a rigorous evaluation of the Chambers Federation's due diligence program and work with various government and non-governmental organizations. These actions produced evidence that sufficiently supports the Chambers Federation's claim that the artisanal and small-scale mines in the DRC from which the Chambers Federation imports gold do not use forced labor.

'As part of its trade enforcement responsibilities, CBP will continue to vigilantly monitor U.S.-bound supply chains for products made with forced labor,' said Brenda Smith, Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP's Office of Trade. 'CBP has actively communicated with the trade community so they are aware of the risks and consequences if forced labor is found at any point in their supply chains.'

Federal statute 19 U.S.C. 1307 prohibits the importation of merchandise mined, manufactured or produced, wholly or in part, by forced labor, including convict labor, forced child labor and indentured labor.

CBP is committed to identifying and preventing products made by forced labor from entering the United States to maintain a level playing field for U.S. domestic industry. CBP receives allegations of forced labor from a variety of sources including the public. Any person or organization that has reason to believe merchandise produced with the use of forced labor is being, or likely to be, imported into the United States can report detailed allegations by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

Follow CBP Office of Trade on Twitter @CBPTradeGov.

Disclaimer

CBP - U.S. Customs and Border Protection published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 16:45:04 UTC
