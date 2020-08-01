Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBP Modifies Withhold Release Order on Tobacco Imports from Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Ltd. in Malawi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 09:47am EDT

WASHINGTON - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has modified an existing Withhold Release Order (WRO) on imports of tobacco from Malawi. Effective July 31, 2020, tobacco imported from Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Ltd. (LLTC) will be admissible at all U.S. ports of entry. CBP previously denied these tobacco imports entry into the United States based on reasonable suspicion that they were produced using forced labor.

CBP modified the WRO based on a rigorous evaluation of LLTC's social compliance program and efforts to identify and minimize the risks of forced labor from its supply chain. These actions produced evidence that sufficiently supports LLTC's claims that tobacco from its farms is not produced and harvested using forced labor.

'This modification demonstrates the power of WROs to induce positive change in U.S. supply chains,' said Brenda Smith, Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP's Office of Trade. 'CBP will prevent any products subject to a WRO from entering the United States until the manufacturer submits proof that there is no forced labor in its supply chain.'

CBP issued a WRO on imports of tobacco from Malawi in November 2019 due to concerns that the tobacco is produced using forced labor and child labor. The WRO continues to apply to imports of tobacco from Malawi by any company that has not demonstrated to CBP that there is no forced labor in its supply chain.

Federal statute 19 U.S.C. § 1307 prohibits the importation of merchandise mined, manufactured or produced, wholly or in part, by forced labor, including convict labor, forced child labor and indentured labor. When information reasonably but not conclusively indicates that merchandise within the purview of this provision is being imported, the Commissioner of CBP may issue a WRO.

CBP is committed to identifying and preventing products made by forced labor from entering the United States to maintain a level playing field for U.S. domestic industry. CBP receives allegations of forced labor from a variety of sources including the public. Any person or organization that has reason to believe merchandise produced with the use of forced labor is being, or likely to be, imported into the United States can report detailed allegations by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

Follow CBP Office of Trade on Twitter @CBPTradeGov.

Disclaimer

CBP - U.S. Customs and Border Protection published this content on 01 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 13:46:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aLATVIJAS BALZAMS : Changes made in JSC Latvijas balzams composition of officials and charter
PU
10:24aHYDRO ONE : completes acquisition of business assets of Peterborough Distribution Inc.
AQ
10:21aTikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal-sources
RE
10:20aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : After monster rally, investors cautious as U.S. recovery wobbles
RE
10:13aMICROSOFT IN TALKS TO BUY TIKTOK : Nyt
RE
10:07aBlowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 01.08.2020
PU
10:07aINDO RAMA SYNTHETICS INDIA : 34th AGM Notice 1-August-2020
PU
10:02aSIFY TECHNOLOGIES : FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Q1 Update, FY 2020-21
PU
10:02aELES SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT S P A : CS Chiusura I Finestra Warrant ELES 2019_2024
PU
10:02aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : The Presentation - 30 July 2020 (PDF - 2.56 MB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
2FACEBOOK : Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Apple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's smartphone scheme
4APPLE REMOVES THOUSANDS OF GAME APPS FROM CHINA STORE: research firm
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : N. K. Jemisin's Short Story Emergency Skin Wins 2020 Hugo Award for Best Novel..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group