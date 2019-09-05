CBP U S Customs and Border Protection : Brownsville Port of Entry CBP Agriculture Specialists Intercept Rare First in Nation Pest in Corn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - Agriculture Specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Los Indios International Bridge import cargo lot intercepted a rare 'First in Nation' pest in a shipment of corn.

'The work performed by CBP agriculture specialists at our Ports of Entry is a key element in safeguarding the agriculture of the nation by preventing the dissemination of pests and animal and plant diseases,' said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. 'I commend our CBP agriculture specialists for the interception of this unique, first in nation pest.'

The interception occurred on Aug. 13, at the Los Indios International Bridge import lot when a shipment of fresh corn was referred to agriculture for inspection. Upon inspection of the corn, CBP agriculture specialists intercepted the pest which was submitted for identification to a U.S. Department of Agriculture entomologist. The initial identification was later confirmed by a national specialist as Cratosomus punctulatus Gyllenhal (Curculionidae) a pest not known to occur in the United States and intercepted for the first time in the nation. This insect belongs to the Curculionidae family, commonly known as snout weevils. Most weevils are plant feeders and many are serious pests of agricultural crops and forests.

Given the quarantine status of (Cratosomus punctulatus Gyllenhal), the shipment of corn was re-exported as a precautionary measure.