Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBP U S Customs and Border Protection : Brownsville Port of Entry CBP Agriculture Specialists Intercept Rare First in Nation Pest in Corn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - Agriculture Specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Los Indios International Bridge import cargo lot intercepted a rare 'First in Nation' pest in a shipment of corn.

'The work performed by CBP agriculture specialists at our Ports of Entry is a key element in safeguarding the agriculture of the nation by preventing the dissemination of pests and animal and plant diseases,' said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. 'I commend our CBP agriculture specialists for the interception of this unique, first in nation pest.'

The interception occurred on Aug. 13, at the Los Indios International Bridge import lot when a shipment of fresh corn was referred to agriculture for inspection. Upon inspection of the corn, CBP agriculture specialists intercepted the pest which was submitted for identification to a U.S. Department of Agriculture entomologist. The initial identification was later confirmed by a national specialist as Cratosomus punctulatus Gyllenhal (Curculionidae) a pest not known to occur in the United States and intercepted for the first time in the nation. This insect belongs to the Curculionidae family, commonly known as snout weevils. Most weevils are plant feeders and many are serious pests of agricultural crops and forests.

Given the quarantine status of (Cratosomus punctulatus Gyllenhal), the shipment of corn was re-exported as a precautionary measure.

Disclaimer

CBP - U.S. Customs and Border Protection published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 23:06:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:39pJapan real wages drop for seventh straight month in July
RE
07:38pFarm loan delinquencies surge in U.S. election battleground Wisconsin
RE
07:12pWORLD BANK : Matanza-Riachuelo Basin (MRB) Sustainable Development Project Additional Financing
PU
07:12pWORLD BANK : Supporting the Electricity Social Tariff Transition in the Province of Buenos Aires
PU
07:12pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : State councilor meets Bruneian princess
PU
07:12pWORLD BANK : to Finance US$395 Million for Argentina's Social Tariff and Sanitation Services in Matanza-Riachuelo
PU
07:11pFANNIE, FREDDIE AND THE GOVERNMENT : it's complicated
RE
07:11pTrump administration unveils Fannie, Freddie overhaul, urges Congress to act
RE
07:11pAtlantis Hard Fork Launch on Ethereum Classic Mainnet to Expand Functionality and Improve Compatibility With Ethereum
BU
07:07pCBP U S CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION : Brownsville Port of Entry CBP Agriculture Specialists Intercept Rare First in Nation Pest in Corn
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
2IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
3LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : SCOTTISH WORKERS SPEND 418 DAYS OF THEIR LIVES TRAVELLING TO WORK
4ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important September 24th Deadline in Se..
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : Mitsubishi Aircraft signs MOU for 100 SpaceJet planes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group