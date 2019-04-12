Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBP U S Customs and Border Protection : Memphis Agricultural Specialist Discovers Caprine Skull

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Memphis agricultural specialist made an unusual discovery Wednesday night while inspecting a package shipment from Djibouti.

The package had been marked as gift salt, but upon closer examination, it actually contained a salt-encrusted caprine skull with horns and tissue visible inside the skull.

A caprine is a hoofed animal often called a goat-antelope. The animals are usually found in the mountainous regions of Asia, Africa, North America and Europe. This particular caprine skull had been shipped from Djibouti, a country known to be affected with Foot and Mouth Disease, which can spread rapidly through animal-to-animal contact. According to the USDA, the United States eradicated the disease here in 1929.

'This particular disease is detrimental to U.S. agriculture,' explained Stanley Pirtle, CBP New Orleans agricultural operations manager. 'It could create an outbreak among U.S. livestock if it's allowed to enter the country and is improperly handled.'

In order to mitigate risk to U.S. livestock, the skull and horns were destroyed using steam sterilization. For more information on what items can be imported into the United States, click here.

The Area Port of Memphis is one of three Area Ports under CBP Office of Field Operations, New Orleans, LA, along with Area Port of Mobile and the Area Port of New Orleans. CBP New Orleans oversees 18 Ports of Entry in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas with a domestic contribution of more than $200 Billion to the U.S. economy.

Disclaimer

CBP - U.S. Customs and Border Protection published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2019 03:12:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18pUNION COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY OREGON : April 11, 2019 Daily Clips
PU
11:13pCBP U S CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION : Memphis Agricultural Specialist Discovers Caprine Skull
PU
10:03pCALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL OFFICE : Attorney General Becerra Prevails in Lawsuit Challenging Trump Administration's Repeal of Valuation Rule
PU
09:32pTake Five - Wall Street calling! World market themes for the week ahead
RE
09:28pTAKE FIVE : Wall Street calling! World market themes for the week ahead
RE
09:07pFDA pulls up Walmart, Kroger, others for selling tobacco to minors
RE
08:50pKuroda brushes aside view BOJ has run out of tools to ease monetary policy
RE
08:43pSARGENT & LUNDY LLC : & Lundy to Showcase Industry Expertise at 2019 Electric Power Conference and Exhibition
PU
08:03pCALIFORNIA AVOCADO COMMISSION : Eat the Season California Avocados Have Arrived
PU
07:53pTOM EMMER : Members of the Minnesota Congressional Delegation Urge the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Protect Health Coverage for Over 80,000 Minnesotans
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1David Einhorn's Greenlight says Tesla 'on the brink' of failure
2ANADARKO PETROLEUM : ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Chevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
3EDISON INTERNATIONAL : California governor proposes fund to pay for wildfire liabilities; PG&E shares rise
4BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO SA INSTCN D B : BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN ML : Santander seeks full ownership ..
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Ana Botín's Speech (157 KB) Santander announces offer to acquire the minor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About