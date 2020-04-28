Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBP U S Customs and Border Protection : Officers Intercept Hard Narcotics Worth Over $25 Million At The World Trade Bridge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 12:13am BST

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers intercepted a significant amount of hard narcotics with an estimated street value of more than $25 million in one enforcement action at the World Trade Bridge.

'This seizure was an enforcement action against transnational criminal organizations that exemplifies the vigilance and dedication our officers practice daily to stop the scourge of hard narcotics from infiltrating our communities,' said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, April 25, at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2020 International trailer hauling a shipment of stone tile for a secondary examination. The trailer was driven by a 45-year-old male Mexican citizen traveling from Jalisco, Mexico to Los Angeles, California. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 579.37 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the shipment.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $25,545,582.

CBP seized the narcotics and trailer. The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Disclaimer

CBP - U.S. Customs and Border Protection published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 23:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aINDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING : Announces Efforts To Address Current Market Conditions
PU
12:13aCBP U S CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION : Officers Intercept Hard Narcotics Worth Over $25 Million At The World Trade Bridge
PU
12:12aU.S. judge rules talc lawsuits against J&J can proceed, testimony limited
RE
12:03aCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Current Economic Projections and a Preliminary Look at Federal Deficits and Debt for 2020 and 2021
PU
04/28Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
RE
04/27APR. 28, 2020TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRICE : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual Securities
PU
04/27PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Is Ensuring States Have The Testing Capacity Needed To Safely Open Up America Again
PU
04/27CN Rail profit beats, pulls 2020 forecast on coronavirus hit
RE
04/27Canadian oil sands hub floods, some residents evacuate amid virus fight
RE
04/27WORLD BANK : A US$ 63 Million Grant for the First Phase of a new Program for Advancing Sustainability in Palestinian Energy Sector
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
2BP PLC : BP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
3WESFARMERS LIMITED : WESFARMERS : Australia's Wesfarmers says sales at Kmart and Target stores down in recent ..
4CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Announces Pricing of $750 Million of its Senior Notes an..
5CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group