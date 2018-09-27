CBP U S Customs and Border Protection : Wild Horse Port to Resume Winter Hours

Port Hours Return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 1

WILD HORSE, Mont. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations Area Port of Sweetgrass would like to remind travelers the Port of Wild Horse will resume winter hours on Oct. 1. The port will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Wild Horse is a permit port, which means a permit is required to import commercial merchandise. The Area Port of Sweetgrass is ready to review applications and issue permits for commercial merchandise to be imported into the United States. Permits require advance approval; contact the Supervisory Entry Officer at 406-791-6115, for more information.

'The Area Port of Sweetgrass continues to expediently review and approve permit applications for commercial merchandise to be imported into the United States through permit ports,' said James Rector, Assistant Area Port Director - Trade.

The closest commercial ports to Wild Horse are Sweetgrass and Raymond. They are open 24 hours per day, 365 days a year. Permits are not required to import commercial merchandise into the United States through Raymond or Sweetgrass. The Port of Raymond, located north of Plentywood on Highway 16, is approximately 300 miles east of Wild Horse. The Port of Sweetgrass, located on Interstate 15 north of Shelby, is about 100 miles west of Wild Horse.

Importing/exporting commercial merchandise information and port information are found on the Trade tabof CBP.gov.