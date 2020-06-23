CBP U S Customs and Border Protection : and GSA Partner with City of Laredo to Alleviate Traffic Congestion at the World Trade Bridge Land Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has partnered with the City of Laredo and General Services Administration (GSA) on a small scale infrastructure improvement project through the Donations Acceptance Program (DAP) at World Trade Bridge (WTB) Land Port of Entry (LPOE).

CBP and GSA entered into an agreement with the City of Laredo in December of 2019 to donate and construct an additional roadway to assist in alleviating any potential traffic congestion caused by anticipated future construction at the WTB LPOE.

The project provides a path for commercial vehicles to travel from the bridge through a newly installed non-intrusive technology (NII) Z-Portal and around any future construction. NII Z-Portal technology assists in increasing the LPOEs ability to examine cargo effectively without impeding the flow of processing trade through the port.

'I am excited to witness the ongoing progress being made on this game-changing measure to facilitate World Trade Bridge's ever-growing commercial traffic volumes, which have far exceeded the limits at our present facility,' said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry. 'With an increase of approximately three to five percent yearly in northbound cargo growth, this Donation Acceptance Program-funded project will allow CBP the opportunity to process approximately 28 percent of the commercial traffic outside of the import lot at World Trade Bridge. This greatly enhances our throughput potential for the entire facility.'

As a small scale project, CBP, GSA, and the City of Laredo completed this project in under a year. DAP's small scale projects are identified by a minimal size, scope, and complexity, costing $5 million or less. These projects are approved, designed, and constructed in a shorter timeframe than that of large scale projects with moderate to significant size, scope, and complexity, costing over $5 million.

Pursuant to 6 U.S.C. § 301a, and more generally, the Homeland Security Act of 2002, 6 U.S.C. §§ 112 et seq., as amended, CBP and GSA are authorized to accept donations of real property, personal property (including monetary donations) and non-personal services from private sector and government entities. Accepted donations may be used for port of entry construction, alterations, operations, and maintenance activities. The donations may not adversely impact lawful trade and travel.

Public-private partnerships are a key component of CBP's Resource Optimization Strategy and allow CBP to provide new or expanded services and infrastructure at domestic ports of entry. For more information, visit www.cbp.gov/DAP.