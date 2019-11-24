Log in
CBPX, TECD, IPHS, and UCFC Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

11/24/2019 | 11:01pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Continental Building Product’s agreement to be acquired by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. Shareholders of Continental Building Products will receive $37.00 in cash for each share of Continental Building Products owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-continental-building-products-inc.

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TECD) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tech Data’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. Shareholders of Tech Data will receive $130.00 in cash for each share of Tech Data owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tech-data-corporation.

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPHS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Innophos’ agreement to be acquired by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. Shareholders of Innophos will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of Innophos owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-innophos-holdings-inc.

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: UCFC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to United Community’s agreement to be acquired by First Defiance Financial Corp. (“First Defiance”). Shareholders of United Community will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-united-community-financial-corp.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
