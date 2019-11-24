CBPX, TECD, IPHS, and UCFC Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Continental Building Product’s agreement to be acquired by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. Shareholders of Continental Building Products will receive $37.00 in cash for each share of Continental Building Products owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-continental-building-products-inc .

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TECD ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tech Data’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. Shareholders of Tech Data will receive $130.00 in cash for each share of Tech Data owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tech-data-corporation .

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPHS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Innophos’ agreement to be acquired by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. Shareholders of Innophos will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of Innophos owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-innophos-holdings-inc .

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: UCFC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to United Community’s agreement to be acquired by First Defiance Financial Corp. (“First Defiance”). Shareholders of United Community will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-united-community-financial-corp .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

