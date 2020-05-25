Log in
CBS Statistics Netherlands : 160 thousand fewer employed in April

05/25/2020 | 09:18am EDT

At the end of April, the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) recorded 292 thousand current unemployment (WW) benefits, an increase of 42 thousand on the previous month.

Show datatableUnemployment* and unemployment benefitsHide datatableUnemployment* and unemployment benefits
2012 January 486 292
2012 February 482 299
2012 March 487 296
2012 April 502 292
2012 May 501 291
2012 June 502 291
2012 July 518 298
2012 August 517 304
2012 September 530 304
2012 October 539 310
2012 November 554 322
2012 December 572 340
2013 January 589 369
2013 February 601 377
2013 March 619 380
2013 April 625 380
2013 May 632 378
2013 June 648 382
2013 July 666 395
2013 August 670 399
2013 September 675 400
2013 October 680 408
2013 November 677 419
2013 December 687 438
2014 January 691 460
2014 February 699 460
2014 March 692 454
2014 April 684 443
2014 May 672 436
2014 June 656 431
2014 July 648 437
2014 August 637 430
2014 September 630 420
2014 October 632 419
2014 November 635 425
2014 December 643 441
2015 January 645 458
2015 February 633 455
2015 March 626 443
2015 April 625 427
2015 May 617 416
2015 June 611 410
2015 July 603 420
2015 August 604 420
2015 September 609 417
2015 October 616 421
2015 November 596 427
2015 December 588 446
2016 January 574 465
2016 February 581 469
2016 March 574 470
2016 April 572 461
2016 May 560 448
2016 June 550 438
2016 July 541 432
2016 August 521 427
2016 September 510 424
2016 October 502 420
2016 November 499 410
2016 December 482 412
2017 January 480 419
2017 February 473 416
2017 March 463 415
2017 April 456 401
2017 May 456 386
2017 June 446 372
2017 July 436 364
2017 August 426 362
2017 September 422 351
2017 October 404 343
2017 November 397 337
2017 December 395 330
2018 January 380 335
2018 February 367 330
2018 March 357 327
2018 April 355 314
2018 May 352 301
2018 June 354 288
2018 July 348 279
2018 August 353 278
2018 September 343 274
2018 October 337 269
2018 November 326 267
2018 December 329 263
2019 January 329 279
2019 February 312 274
2019 March 307 268
2019 April 300 257
2019 May 302 251
2019 June 313 243
2019 July 313 234
2019 August 321 237
2019 September 323 233
2019 October 323 233
2019 November 324 228
2019 December 302 223
2020 January 284 241
2020 February 274 240
2020 March 273 250
2020 April* 314 292
* The results over April are provisional.

Steepest rise in unemployment rate since 2003

There were 314 thousand unemployed in April, equivalent to 3.4 percent of the labour force (versus 2.9 percent in March). This is the steepest rise in unemployment within one month since 2003, the first year for which monthly figures are available. The decline in the number of employed only partially leads to more unemployment. Those out of work include people who do not belong to the labour force, because they are neither looking nor available for work. The non-labour force expanded by 124 thousand over the past month.

A part of the non-labour force concerns the so-called other unused labour potential. It includes people without paid employment who are available but have not looked for work, and those who have looked but are not available. In this way, a less strict demarcation of the labour supply is used to reflect the total unused potential among those not in work. These groups are only reported on every quarter in terms of size and composition.

UWV: Sharp increase in WW benefits in April

In April, the number of current WW benefits increased substantially, to 292 thousand. This is 42 thousand more than in March (+16.7 percent). Relative to April 2019, the number was up by 13.5 percent.

UWV: Considerably more new WW benefits

In April, UWV recorded nearly 74 thousand new WW benefits. This is significantly more than in March, when there were 38 thousand new benefits. The month of April did have one more reporting week than March. Looking at the average weekly number of new WW benefits, this number rose from 9.4 thousand per week in March to 14.7 thousand per week in April.

In April, the number of new benefits increased across all sectors. Sectors showing the largest increase include the cleaning sector, temp agencies, retail trade, culture, accommodation and food services and catering services. Furthermore, an increase was also seen across all age groups, the largest being among 15 to 24-year-olds. In April, the average number of new WW benefits per week among this age group was 75 percent higher than in the previous month.

Record decline in employment due to more job losses and fewer job gains

The lower number of employed and the higher number of unemployed are the result of underlying flows between the employed, unemployed and non-labour force. The below chart shows the changes between the three labour positions. Not only were there more people who lost their job in April, but there were also fewer people who started a new job.

Niet-beroepsbevolkingWerkzameberoepsbevolkingWerklozeberoepsbevolkingZijn nietmeer opzoek naarwerkStoppen metwerken enverlaten dearbeidsmarktTreden toeen vindendirect een baanGaan opzoek naarwerkWordenwerkloosVindeneen baanStromen tussen arbeidspositiesSeizoengecorrigeerd; verandering t.o.v. drie maanden eerderNot included inlabour forceEmployedlabour forceUnemployedlabour forceAre nolongerlookingfor workQuit their jobs,leave thelabour marketJoin thelabour market,find a job Start lookingfor workBecomeunemployedFinda jobLabour market flowsSeasonally adjusted; changes relative to 3 months previously

The number of people who started working was mainly down among those who previously did not belong to the labour force. This number dropped from 201 thousand in March to 119 thousand in April. For example, these are young people who started a (part-time) job while not being unemployed previously, i.e. they were not looking for work three months previously. The number of job gains among people who were unemployed three months previously went down as well, from 94 thousand in March to 73 thousand in April.

Aside from the lower number of job gains, there was an almost equal higher number of job losses in April. The number of people losing their jobs and leaving the labour market increased from 222 to 268 thousand. This means that they were not looking and/or available for work, after they had gone out of employment. In addition, 61 thousand people became unemployed in March who were still working three months previously. This number increased as well and stood at 104 thousand in April.

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the labour force in accordance with international guidelines. The corresponding indicators, i.e. the employed and unemployed labour force, are used around the world to describe cyclical developments on the labour market. Monthly figures are essential in this respect. In addition, UWV issues its own monthly figures on unemployment benefits. Figures released by UWV do not correspond one-to-one with the labour force indicators.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 13:17:04 UTC
