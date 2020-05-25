Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBS Statistics Netherlands : Angelique Berg appointed as new Director General of CBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 02:58am EDT
Ms Angelique Berg, MSc. (1969) has led the Directorate-General Health at the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) since January 2015. Prior to this, she served as Director General of Fiscal Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, with previous positions at the Ministry of Housing, Spatial Planning and the Environment (VROM), the Office of the Prime Minister and the Government Finance Inspectorate. Ms Berg studied Public Administration at Erasmus University Rotterdam. She will be succeeding Mr Tjark Tjin-A-Tsoi, who took up a new position as Chairman of Sanquin on 1 April 2020.
CBS: Chairman of the CBS Advisory Council Mr Gerrit Zalm welcomes Ms Berg's appointment and praises her broad experience in public administration: 'I am delighted that Minister Wiebes has appointed Angelique Berg as the Director General of CBS. Ms Berg is a top talent and has highly broad managerial experience in a wide range of areas. Her appointment will enable CBS to further increase its contribution to government and society in its capacity of data partner and independent statistical information provider.'

EZK & CBS: Angelique Berg says: 'CBS is a wonderful institution with a social task that continues to gain in importance. I consider it an honour to be able to play a role in performing this task, and look forward tremendously to working within the CBS organisation.'

CBS: In a society where the amount of information is growing explosively, open access to reliable, integral data is crucial. As the national statistical office of the Netherlands, CBS provides insight into social issues by publishing reliable statistical information and data. In doing so, CBS contributes to the social debate, policy development and key decision making.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 06:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Angelique Berg appointed as new Director General of CBS
PU
02:57aFrance's Le Maire in favour of delaying summer sales
RE
02:50aHong Kong shares ease on China-U.S. rift, dollar firms
RE
02:48aHong Kong shares ease on China-U.S. rift, dollar firms
RE
02:44aSlump in consumption, exports push Germany into recession in first quarter
RE
02:38aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Publication dates of the ad hoc Press Release on the Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation due to COVID-19
PU
02:33aGermany's Economy Shrank in 1Q and Entered Recession, Confirming First Estimate
DJ
02:28aTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Disinfectants for use against COVID-19 in the ARTG for legal supply in Australia
PU
02:23aEEX EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE : Update - Data Alert - No Updates on sFTP mis.eex.com
PU
02:19aDollar on front foot as worries about Hong Kong stir risk aversion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : Aston Martin CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief -FT
3SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB (PUBL) : SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : announces the final terms of its fully underwritten rig..
4AXIATA GROUP : Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Presented New Data at the European Aca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group