CBS Statistics Netherlands : Angelique Berg appointed as new Director General of CBS

Ms Angelique Berg, MSc. (1969) has led the Directorate-General Health at the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) since January 2015. Prior to this, she served as Director General of Fiscal Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, with previous positions at the Ministry of Housing, Spatial Planning and the Environment (VROM), the Office of the Prime Minister and the Government Finance Inspectorate. Ms Berg studied Public Administration at Erasmus University Rotterdam. She will be succeeding Mr Tjark Tjin-A-Tsoi, who took up a new position as Chairman of Sanquin on 1 April 2020.CBS: Chairman of the CBS Advisory Council Mr Gerrit Zalm welcomes Ms Berg's appointment and praises her broad experience in public administration: 'I am delighted that Minister Wiebes has appointed Angelique Berg as the Director General of CBS. Ms Berg is a top talent and has highly broad managerial experience in a wide range of areas. Her appointment will enable CBS to further increase its contribution to government and society in its capacity of data partner and independent statistical information provider.'

EZK & CBS: Angelique Berg says: 'CBS is a wonderful institution with a social task that continues to gain in importance. I consider it an honour to be able to play a role in performing this task, and look forward tremendously to working within the CBS organisation.'

CBS: In a society where the amount of information is growing explosively, open access to reliable, integral data is crucial. As the national statistical office of the Netherlands, CBS provides insight into social issues by publishing reliable statistical information and data. In doing so, CBS contributes to the social debate, policy development and key decision making.

