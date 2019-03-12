Log in
CBS Statistics Netherlands : Fewer bankruptcies in February

03/12/2019 | 10:23am EDT
Created with Highcharts 7.0.3March2015AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary2016FebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary2017FebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary2018FebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary2019February0250500750Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding one-man businesses), adjusted for court sessions days


Trend relatively stable in recent years

Adjusted for court session days, the number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013. This was followed by a downward trend until September 2017. Subsequently, the trend has been relatively stable. The number of bankruptcies reached the lowest level of this century in September 2018. However, the number then increased for three consecutive months, but in January and in February the number decreased again.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 237 businesses and institutions (excluding one-man businesses) were declared bankrupt in February 2019. With a total of 54, the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In February, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector transport and storage.

Created with Highcharts 7.0.3TradeFinancial servicesSpecialised business serv…ConstructionManufacturingCareTransport, storageInformation & communic…Renting, other business s…Accommodation and foo…Culture, sports, recreationReal estate activities0204060Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding one-man businesses) by sector, February 2019

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 14:22:04 UTC
