Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBS Statistics Netherlands : International trade in gas in the Netherlands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 03:18am EDT

The current statistics on the import and export of gas by country of origin in the Netherlands is based on an allocation key that distribute the trade figures per border crossing point to various countries. This allocation key was estimated by statistics Netherlands in 2008 , based on expertise by GasTerra and a questionnaire under shippers . Most likely this rather outdated allocation key does not longer represents the current situation and needs to be revised. It is however not possible to update this allocation key based on the previous method, because of the changed (international) market regarding the trade in gas.

Statistics Netherlands is asked by the Ministry of Economic affairs and Climate policy, as part of its contributions to the National Energy Outlook (2017), to investigate new possibilities to detect the country of origin of imported gas.

For this project, Statistics Netherlands has acquired information on the international trade in natural gas from various actors and stakeholders: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, GasTerra (main gas trading company), Gasunie Transport Services (GTS, the Dutch Transmission System Operator for gas), National Environmental Planning Agency (PBL), Regulatory body for the gas market (ACM) and colleagues from the statistical offices in Germany and Belgium.

The report makes a recommendation for a country of origin specification based on country entry points.

This report on international gas trade in the Netherlands describes the current methodology and a proposal for improvement for the country specification of the origin of the gas available in the Netherlands.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 07:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aYen slips, yuan advances as U.S.-China trade ceasefire lifts investor mood
RE
03:34aECB STANDS READY TO ACT BUT SHOULD STUDY DEEPER CHALLENGES : Rehn
RE
03:31aSouth African rand stronger after U.S.-China trade ceasefire
RE
03:22aDutch June manufacturing PMI falls to six-year low of 50.7
RE
03:21aSpanish manufacturing shrinks in June at fastest rate in six years - PMI
RE
03:18aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : International trade in gas in the Netherlands
PU
03:16aPolish factory activity declines faster in June - PMI
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10aOil prices jump over 2% as OPEC set to extend supply cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil prices jump over 2% as OPEC set to extend supply cuts
3SK HYNIX INC : Japan to tighten curbs on tech material exports to South Korea amid wartime labour row
4LATÉCOÈRE : France's Latecoere to examine Searchlight's offer of $414 million
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has completed the sale of R2C to Compass Group Plc.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About