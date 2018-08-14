CBS Statistics Netherlands : Lower CO2 emissions in Q2 2018

Compared to the same quarter in 2017, Q2 2018 had milder weather conditions, especially April and May. When adjusted for this weather effect, CO 2 emissions were lower by 0.8 percent.

Created with Highcharts 5.0.14CO2 emissionsValue added of producersGDPDutch economy (weatheradjusted)Dutch economyServicesEnergy and water supply …waste treatmentHouseholdsTransport sectorAgriculture, mining, man…construction-10-505-1510 CO 2 emissions and economic development, Q2 2018

Lower CO 2 emissions by households and services sector

Due to the milder weather in Q2, less natural gas was used for heating of homes and office buildings. Households emitted over 6 percent less CO 2 year-on-year. Their contribution to total CO 2 emissions in Q2 stood at over 15 percent. The level of CO 2 emissions by other services - accounting for 10 percentof total emissions - declined by over 9 percentyear-on-year.

Lower production levels at electricity companies, higher imports

In Q2 2018, CO 2 emissions by energy and water companies as well as waste management installations were nearly7 percentlower year-on-year. This decline can mainly be attributed to both lower in-house production and higher electricity imports by electricity companies than in the previous year. One of the reasons was the temporary closure of a coal plant on account of periodic maintenance. In Q2 2018,energy companies accounted for 28 percent of total CO 2 emissions.

Higher CO 2 emissions in agriculture, manufacturing and construction

CO 2 emissions by the cluster agriculture, mining, manufacturing industry and construction were up by nearly 2 percent relative to Q2 2017. This cluster accounted for 24.5 percent of total CO 2 emissions.

Transport sector emits more CO 2 as well

CO 2 emissions by the transport sector rose by more than1 percent in Q2. This sector was responsible for almost 16 percent of total emissions. Aviation emissions increased most notably, by over 3 percent, mainly due to an increase in aviation activities.

Created with Highcharts 5.0.1434.5 %34.5 %24.5 %24.5 %15.7 %15.7 %15.3 %15.3 %10.0 %10.0 %Energy and water supply and waste treatmentAgriculture, mining, manufacturing and constructionTransport sectorHouseholdsServices Contribution of CO 2 emissions by households and industries, Q2 2018