CBS Statistics Netherlands : Lower CO2 emissions in Q2 2018

08/14/2018 | 03:11pm CEST

Compared to the same quarter in 2017, Q2 2018 had milder weather conditions, especially April and May. When adjusted for this weather effect, CO2 emissions were lower by 0.8 percent.

Created with Highcharts 5.0.14CO2 emissionsValue added of producersGDPDutch economy (weatheradjusted)Dutch economyServicesEnergy and water supply …waste treatmentHouseholdsTransport sectorAgriculture, mining, man…construction-10-505-1510CO2 emissions and economic development, Q2 2018

Lower CO2 emissions by households and services sector

Due to the milder weather in Q2, less natural gas was used for heating of homes and office buildings. Households emitted over 6 percent less CO2 year-on-year. Their contribution to total CO2 emissions in Q2 stood at over 15 percent. The level of CO2 emissions by other services - accounting for 10 percentof total emissions - declined by over 9 percentyear-on-year.

Lower production levels at electricity companies, higher imports

In Q2 2018, CO2 emissions by energy and water companies as well as waste management installations were nearly7 percentlower year-on-year. This decline can mainly be attributed to both lower in-house production and higher electricity imports by electricity companies than in the previous year. One of the reasons was the temporary closure of a coal plant on account of periodic maintenance. In Q2 2018,energy companies accounted for 28 percent of total CO2 emissions.

Higher CO2 emissions in agriculture, manufacturing and construction

CO2 emissions by the cluster agriculture, mining, manufacturing industry and construction were up by nearly 2 percent relative to Q2 2017. This cluster accounted for 24.5 percent of total CO2 emissions.

Transport sector emits more CO2 as well

CO2 emissions by the transport sector rose by more than1 percent in Q2. This sector was responsible for almost 16 percent of total emissions. Aviation emissions increased most notably, by over 3 percent, mainly due to an increase in aviation activities.

Created with Highcharts 5.0.1434.5 %34.5 %24.5 %24.5 %15.7 %15.7 %15.3 %15.3 %10.0 %10.0 %Energy and water supply and waste treatmentAgriculture, mining, manufacturing and constructionTransport sectorHouseholdsServicesContribution of CO2 emissions by households and industries, Q2 2018

The calculation of CO2 emissions is consistent with the definitions used in Environmental accounts. This is a first estimate based on information available at that moment. Figures may change depending on new statistical information becoming available at a later stage.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 13:10:09 UTC
