CBS Statistics Netherlands : More bankruptcies in March

Created with Highcharts 7.0.3April2015MayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary2016FebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary2017FebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary2018FebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary2019FebruaryMarch0200400600 Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding one-man businesses), adjusted for court sessions days

Trend relatively stable in recent years

Adjusted for court session days, the number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013. This was followed by a downward trend until September 2017. Subsequently, the trend has been relatively stable. The number of bankruptcies reached the lowest level of this century in September 2018, after which ups and downs alternated. In March 2019, the number increased after two months of decline.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade sector

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 259 businessesand institutions (excluding one-man businesses) were declared bankrupt in March 2019. With a total of 67, the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In March, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector accommodation and food services.