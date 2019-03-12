CBS Statistics Netherlands : Natural gas trade deficit for the first time in 2018

Created with Highcharts 7.0.3'00'01'02'03'04'05'06'07'08'09'10'11'12'13'14'15'16'17'18-505101520 International trade in natural gas bn euros

Gas exports surpass 200 billion euros in 2000-2018

In the period 2000-2018, the Dutch export value of natural gas totalled 202 billioneuros. In the same period, gas imports amounted to over 101 billioneuros, resulting in a natural gas trade surplus of around 100 billioneuros. The gas trade surplus was at its highest in 2012 at more than 10 billioneuros. Due to an increased demand for natural gas during the cold European winters in 2012 and 2013, the Dutch export value reached a historically high level of more than 17 billioneuros. The export price of natural gas was also relatively high in these years. Last year, natural gas exports amounted to 9.8 billioneuros, i.e. 43 percentless than six years previously.

More natural gas from abroad

The province of Groningen has faced a number of earthquakes over the past few years. In March 2018, the Dutch Cabinet decided to scale back extractions in the Groningen gas fields. Natural gas extraction had already more than halved between 2012 and 2018. On the other hand, gas imports - from Norway and Russia in particular - have increased in recent years. In 2018, nearly 56 billioncubic metres of natural gas were imported, i.e. more than double the amount in 2012.

Seven percent of the imported natural gas is LNG. Last year, imports of this liquefied gas amounted to 4 billionm3, against 1.5 billionm3 in the previous year.

Created with Highcharts 7.0.32…2…2…2…2…2…2…2…2…2…2…2…2…2…2…2…2…2…2…0204060 Natural gas imports bn m3

Higher export price in 2018

In 2018, the export price of natural gas, which is partly linked to the oil price, was approximately 14 percentup year-on-year. The price of gas from other countries is also consistent with the oil price, but to a lesser extent. After the turn of the century, prices of natural gas reached their highest level in the year 2012.