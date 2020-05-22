CENTRAL BANK OF SEYCHELLES

PRESS COMMUNIQUÉ

Victoria - April 23, 2020

CBS incorporates new page to centralise COVID-19 related information on its website

The Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS) has introduced a new webpage on its website, in a bid to have a centralised location for COVID-19 information related to CBS and the banking sector.

The Response to COVID-19 page, which goes live today April 23, 2020, is a repository for the various initiatives being done by CBS and the banking sector to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the economy and alleviate the financial stresses of individuals and businesses who are being impacted during this challenging time.

In launching the new page, the Governor Ms Caroline Abel said: "CBS is always looking for new opportunities for engagement, to facilitate access to information and build trust with its stakeholders by maintaining a high level of transparency and accountability. It is hoped that this new webpage will be a useful resource for all our stakeholders - both local and international - including the media, general public as well as CBS employees."

Information featured on the page include the recent changes that have been made to CBS regulations, new policy and operational measures taken to ensure continuity of business, video footage of engagement with the media, as well as materials to build public awareness on how to bank safely during this pandemic and promotion of digital modes of payment.

The Response to COVID-19 webpage is the latest feature of the new CBS website launched on December 1, 2018 to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of CBS and can be accessed on www.cbs.sc.