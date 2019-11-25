Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CBS ordered to disclose internal records on Viacom deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 06:24pm EST
The Viacom logo is displayed on the doors of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York

A Delaware judge on Monday ordered broadcaster CBS Corp to turn over records regarding its plan to reunite with Viacom Inc to a shareholder who wants to investigate if the deal unfairly benefits Shari Redstone, who controls both companies.

The deal is scheduled to close on Dec. 4, combining CBS television network, CBS News, Showtime cable networks with MTV Networks, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and the Paramount movie studios.

The judge, Joseph Slights of Delaware's Court of Chancery, ordered CBS to turn over materials the CBS board discussed when considering the merger with Viacom, which was split from CBS 13 years ago.

The company was also ordered to provide documents regarding the nomination and appointment of board members to the special committee that approved the merger earlier this year, as well as some communications between Redstone and the board.

CBS declined to comment and Viacom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shareholders were not given the opportunity to vote on the deal, which follows two recent failed attempts to merge the companies that are both controlled by National Amusements Inc, the holding company of Sumner Redstone and his daughter Shari.

Larry Hamermesh, a professor at Delaware Law School in Wilmington, said the shareholder is likely to seek damages after the merger closes, rather than trying to block a deal that is closing soon.

Also on Monday, a Viacom shareholder, Louis Wilen, filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the board of Viacom in the same court. The complaint was filed under seal and no details beyond the parties' names were disclosed.

Shari Redstone's 2018 proposed merger with Viacom was rejected by the CBS board, a battle that pitted her against Les Moonves, who said the deal was harmful to CBS shareholders.

Moonves was ousted as chief executive officer in September 2018, and National Amusements settled the litigation with an agreement not to seek a merger of the companies for at least two years.

Slights also ordered records from the earlier merger attempts to be turned over to the shareholder, Bucks County Employees Retirement Fund.

Slights found evidence that the deal may bail out Redstone's stake in Viacom and that Redstone may have violated the 2018 agreement.

Slights did reject some of the requests for information. The judge declined to order the production of documents to determine the independence of CBS directors and refused to order CBS to turn over expert reports from the litigation over the proposed 2018 merger.

By Tom Hals
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASTLETON TECHNOLOGY PLC 0.00% 74 Delayed Quote.-21.07%
PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC. -0.44% 13.43 Delayed Quote.7.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00pTaiwan-based AI firm Appier raises $80 million
RE
06:35pPelosi says U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal is 'within range'
RE
06:34pPelosi says U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal is 'within range'
RE
06:27pU.S. securities regulator proposes new rules on use of derivatives in exchange traded funds
RE
06:24pCBS ordered to disclose internal records on Viacom deal
RE
06:18pBank Branch Closings Weigh on Rural Communities, Fed Finds
DJ
05:57pWH : Going whole hog - U.S. tells exporters to report pig carcass sales as China buying soars
RE
05:55pHewlett Packard Enterprise revenue misses estimates, shares fall
RE
05:23pGOVERNMENT OF ONTARIO : Moving Equipment Causes Injuries, $65,000 Fine for London Mill
PU
05:19pRail strike at Canada's largest railway hits exports, ripples further through economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Activist investors to pressure privately held Palantir on human rights
2WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : Australia's Westpac loses top two executives in money-laundering scandal
3Pelosi says U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal is 'within range'
4AUSTAR GOLD : Update to listed medicine ingredients in November 2019
5JAPAN EXCHANGE : Stem Cell Product HLCM051 for ARDS Orphan Regenerative Medicine Official Designation by th..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group