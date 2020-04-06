CBT College : temporarily transitions to remote online learning model during the health crisis.

MIAMI, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To comply with the social distancing requirements of the CDC, CBT College, the accredited trade and vocational school located in South Florida, announced that their Campuses across Miami Dade County has temporarily transitioned from classroom instruction to a distance education model until further notice.

"At these difficult times, our main concern is the health and welfare of our CBT Family. So, we decided to make the temporary transition from classroom instruction to remote online learning to minimize the spread of the virus and to comply with the official guidelines", said Luis Llerena, President & CEO at CBT College.

To ensure digital accessibility throughout the transition to virtual classrooms, CBT College leadership assessed the internet service and laptops availability among the faculty and student body, to assure that everyone could have the proper access to the remote learning platform. "Normally, students with limited remote access use our labs and facilities to complete their classwork," said Llerena. "But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we addressed the remote availability limitations by providing laptops to students that need them, ensuring that they can continue their courses online despite the unprecedented set of challenges that we are all facing nowadays."

Llerena also mentioned that CBT College's next step is to implement a hybrid remote-onsite learning environment once CDC and Miami Dade County guidelines allow faculty, students, and staff to return to the facilities completely. Meanwhile, they also set up a CBT Hotline (786-693-8896) to inform about the latest news regarding the shift to the remote working/learning environment during the pandemic, and a FAQ page within the CBT Website to answer questions related to CBT College and COVID-19.

"During these challenging times, we continue to be committed to providing a healthy and safe educational setting to our community and to continue to meet our mission of preparing our students for technical careers that fulfill the employment and economic development needs within the local, national, and international markets."

- Luis Llerena, President and CEO.

About CBT College:

CBT College provides career training through a hands-on learning approach within the construction, technology, and allied health fields at its three locations across Miami-Dade County ( Cutler Bay, Flagler , and Hialeah .) Over the past 31 years, the organization has graduated thousands of students into the Miami-Dade County workforce throughout more than 70 graduation ceremonies. The College's involvement with employers, local organizations, and strategic business initiatives has opened up plenty of opportunities for our current students and graduates.

CBT College is also listed as a Military-friendly school and participates in the Yellow Ribbon GI Education Enhancement Program, as well as is approved by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to participate in the Student Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) to enroll International F-1 Visa students. The College is nationally accredited by ACICS, licensed by the Commission of Independent Education (CIE), and certified by the US Department of Education to receive Title IV funding.

