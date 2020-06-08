Log in
CBT Named to CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

06/08/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Orange, CA, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a woman-owned domain expert integrator, announced today that CRN® a brand of The Channel Company, has named CBT to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. CBT lands at #148, moving up 7 spots from CRN’s 2019 list.

Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

CBT is a leading IT/OT domain expert integrator with an extensive partner network. CBT focuses on identifying and delivering solutions that help solve the challenging technical hurdles its customers face. By bridging the gap between operational technologies (OT) and information technologies (IT), CBT delivers groundbreaking projects in areas such as Smart Manufacturing and Industrial IoT.

Lonnie Ludwig, VP of Solution Services at CBT, said “We are grateful to be recognized as part of this prestigious list for the 10th consecutive year. We are a solution provider whose core values put people at the center of process, products, and technology solutions. Built on the power of our tagline “Technology with a Human touch”, we will continue to work closely with our customers and best-of-breed partner ecosystem to design and deliver core-to-edge solutions with the highest business value.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry.”

CRN’s complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

 

About CBT

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned technology solutions provider and domain expert integrator with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Industrial IoT, HPC and Analytics, Hybrid IT and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

Follow CBT: Twitter and LinkedIn

Copyright ©2020 CBT, Inc. All rights reserved.

 

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com 

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.  All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:          

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Ben Davies
CBT
7145737733
ben.davies@cbtechinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
