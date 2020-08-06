CBT Ranks No. 90 on the 2020 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

Orange, CA, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a woman-owned domain expert integrator, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named CBT to its 2020 Fast Growth 150 list. Each year, CRN® recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants across North America for the substantial growth and performance they’ve achieved over the previous two years. The elite group of companies named to this year’s list have generated a combined total revenue of more than $37.8 billion between 2018 and 2019.

“This recognition is a culmination of the diligent work of our dedicated employees on behalf of our customers and partners,” said Rob Schaeffer, President of CBT. “As we are all experiencing, 2020 has come with unique challenges. CBT’s Operational Technology (OT) solutions are designed to solve some of these challenges and have created a robust pipeline of opportunities. Our traditional Informational Technology (IT) business remains consistent with healthy customer dialogue around their company transformation and leveraging IT for speed, convergence, employee productivity and cost savings. Thanks and appreciation to our CBT team for making this honor and recognition happen. The future looks bright for our customers, future customers and eco-system partners.”

Today’s solution providers vie for market share within the highly competitive, fast-paced IT channel, making sustained growth and profitability noteworthy achievements. Ranking within the top 150 requires companies to continuously evolve with the seismic shifts taking place within the marketplace. The 2020 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these companies’ extraordinary accomplishments and dedication to the IT channel.

“Evolution within the IT ecosystem is occurring at breakneck speed. The CRN® 2020 Fast Growth 150 list highlights the achievements of elite industry-leading companies in the IT channel and their ability to innovate in an ever-changing market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company®. “The extraordinary group of companies on this year’s list serve as an inspiration, setting an exemplary level of excellence for us to follow. We are excited to honor these industry leaders and wish them continued success in the years to come.”

A sampling of the 2020 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN® Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About CBT

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned domain expert integrator and technology provider with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Industrial IoT, HPC and Analytics, Hybrid IT and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

