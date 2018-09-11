CBTX : SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Texas Bank Summit 665.4 KB

V20180906 Final

NASDAQ: CBTX

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity and tangible book value per share. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the"Company")discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.

(1) Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans

(2) See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures NCOs / Avg Loans 0.05 Overview ▪Founded in 2007 ▪Completed IPO in November 2017 ▪Primarily a business bank, ~84% commercial loans(1)as of June 30, 2018 ▪Seasoned executive management team ▪History of organic growth, mergers of equals, and acquisitions ▪Diverse and attractive loan portfolio ▪Low-cost core funding with ~44% noninterest-bearing deposits and a cost of deposits of 0.32% as of June 30, 2018 ▪Strong insider ownership of ~29% as of June 30, 2018 Financial Highlights 6/30/2018 Balance Sheet ($000) Total Assets $3,100,760 Total Loans 2,404,132 Total Deposits2,561,274 Tangible Equity(2) 373,969 ProfitabilityROAA 1.44 %ROAE 9.66 Net Interest Margin-Tax Equivalent 4.43 Efficiency Ratio(3)58.20 Asset Quality NPAs / Assets 0.16 %NPLs / Loans 0.20 Reserves / Loans 1.07

(3) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income

December 2008: July 2012: May 2014: February 2015: Crosby Bancshares, Inc. (Crosby State Bank) Pasadena Branch Westchase Branch MC Bancshares, Inc. (Memorial City Bank) •$439mm in assets •Built a new facility in Pasadena (July '12) •Hired new lending team opening de novo •$268mm in assets •8 branch locations in east Houston •Hired team of experienced lenders branch in strategic business district in west •Acquired 2 locations near north-south artery Houston in west Houston

August 2007: County Bancshares, Inc. (County Bank, N.A.) •$130mm in assets

•Initial acquisition and relocation to Beaumont

July 2011:Founders Bank, SSB •$124mm in assets

•Merger of equals with VB Texas, Inc.

•Expanded presence in southwest Houston

July 2013: VB Texas, Inc. (Vista Bank Texas) •$665mm in assets

•Merger of equals

•Expanded Houston footprint

May 2015: The Woodlands Branch •Hired new lending team opening denovo branch in fast-growing north Houston community

December 2018: South Belt Branch

•Opening de novo branch in strategic business corridor in southeast Houston for new lending team

County Acquisition (6) Non-Acquired/De Novo(14) Crosby Acquisition (6) VB Texas MOE (6) MC Bancshares Acquisition (2) Closed/Sold Branches (6)

Strengths & Investment Rationale