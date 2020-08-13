CBUAE sheds the light on the Youth Council strategic role in its first year

Abu Dhabi (12 August 2020): On the occasion of the CBUAE Youth Council first anniversary and International Youth Day, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) sheds the light on the strategic role and achievements of its Youth Council.

Embodying the vision of the Central Bank in promoting monetary and financial stability towards sustainable economic growth, CBUAE launched the Youth Council to enable Emirati youth talents and provide them with regulatory and supervisory tools and national and international knowledge. The Council aims to create a platform for Emirati youth representation and collaboration between them and the youth in the banking and financial sector. This will be reflected through awareness workshops and initiatives on financial literacy. These workshops are specifically designed for the youth to help them understand the importance of the role they play in the financial and banking sector.

On this occasion, H.E Abdulhamid M.

Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: "Our support for youth follows the wise leadership of the UAE to empower Emirati youth and to engage them in the decision- making; it also emerges from our belief in their effective role in building a sustainable knowledge and innovation based economy. We offer them opportunities to be exposed to the best international practices".

