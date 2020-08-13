Log in
CBUAE sheds the light on the Youth Council strategic role in its first year

08/13/2020 | 05:58am EDT

CBUAE sheds the light on the Youth Council strategic role in its first year

Abu Dhabi (12 August 2020): On the occasion of the CBUAE Youth Council first anniversary and International Youth Day, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) sheds the light on the strategic role and achievements of its Youth Council.

Embodying the vision of the Central Bank in promoting monetary and financial stability towards sustainable economic growth, CBUAE launched the Youth Council to enable Emirati youth talents and provide them with regulatory and supervisory tools and national and international knowledge. The Council aims to create a platform for Emirati youth representation and collaboration between them and the youth in the banking and financial sector. This will be reflected through awareness workshops and initiatives on financial literacy. These workshops are specifically designed for the youth to help them understand the importance of the role they play in the financial and banking sector.

On this occasion, H.E Abdulhamid M.

Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: "Our support for youth follows the wise leadership of the UAE to empower Emirati youth and to engage them in the decision- making; it also emerges from our belief in their effective role in building a sustainable knowledge and innovation based economy. We offer them opportunities to be exposed to the best international practices".

ىلع ءوضلا طلسي يزكرملا فرصملا للاخ بابشلا سلجمل يجيتارتسلاا رودلا لولأا هماع

ةبسانمب :)2020 سطسغأ 12( يبظوبأ سلجم سيسأت ىلع ىلولأا ةيونسلا ىركذلا ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا فرصم بابش ،بابشلل يملاعلا مويلا عم ًانمازتو يزكرملا رود ىلع ءوضلا يزكرملا فرصملا طلسي

.مهتازاجنإو يجيتارتسلاا بابشلا سلجم

زيزعت يف يزكرملا فرصملا ةيؤرل ًاديسجت يداصتقا ومن وحن يلاملاو يدقنلا رارقتسلاا سلجم يزكرملا فرصملا قلطأ ،مادتسم بهاوملاو تاراهملا ريوطت فدهب بابشلا ةيميظنتلا تاودلأاب مهديوزت للاخ نم ةيتاراملإا ينطولا ديعصلا ىلع ةربخلاو ةيباقرلاو فرصملا بابش سلجم ةمهم لثمتت .يملاعلاو نواعتلا ليعفتو تاراملإا بابش ليثمتب يزكرملا يلاملاو يفرصملا عاطقلا يف بابشلا نيبو مهنيب

.مهيدل ةيعوت ةفاقث قلخي نأ هنأش نم يذلاو لمع شرو ميظنت للاخ نم رملأا اذه سكعني اهريغو بابشلا ىدل ةيلاملا ةفاقثلا لوح ةيوعوت مهف يف مهدعاست يتلا ىرخلأا تاردابملا نم يلاملا عاطقلا يف هنوبعلي يذلا رودلا ةيمهأ

.يفرصملاو

ديمحلادبع يلاعم حرص ،ةبسانملا هذه يفو

تاراملإا فرصم ظفاحم ،يدمحلأا ديعس دمحم انمعد يتأي" :ًلائاق يزكرملا ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا نيكمتب ةديشرلا انتدايق ةيؤر نم ًاقلاطنا بابشلل ةعانص يف ةكراشملل مهليهأتو يتاراملإا بابشلا ءانب يف لاّعفلا مهرودب انم ًانامياو ،رارقلا امك .راكتبلااو ةفرعملا ىلع مئاق مادتسم داصتقا لضفأ ىلع علاطلال صرفلا مهل رفون

."ةيلودلا تاسرامملا

Under the CBUAE strategic plan todevelop the Emirati youth, several internal and external programmes have been designed to equip them with leadership skills and give them the opportunity to work with some of the foremost financial and regulatory experts in key CBUAE's projects, along with the recently launched "Young Economists Program" which is in partnership with the Federal Youth Authority.

-Ends-

يزكرملا فرصملا ةطخ تحت جردنيو جماربلا نم ديدعلا ،بابشلا بيردتل ةيجيتارتسلاا مهزيهجتل ةممصملا ةيجراخلاو ةيلخادلا نم ملعتلا ةصرف مهحنمو ةيدايقلا تاراهملاب مهأ ىلع نيلماعلا نيينوناقلاو نييلاملا ءاربخلا ىلا ةفاضلإاب يزكرملا فرصملا يف عيراشملا يف بابشلل ةيداحتلاا ةسسؤملا عم ةكارشلا قلطُأ يذلا "بابشلا نييداصتقلاا جمانرب"

.ًارخؤم

-ىهتنا-

