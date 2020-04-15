CCA Industries, Inc. : Reports Net Loss for Quarter ended February 29, 2020

LYNDHURST, N.J., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC: "CAWW"), announced today its results for the three months ended February 29, 2020. The results can be found on the chart below.

Net loss was $143,582 for the three months ended February 29, 2020 as compared to a net income of $194,239 for the three months ended February 28, 2019. Lance Funston, Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was due to the extraordinary legal fees related to the acquisition of the Solar Sense brand. Our management is staying focused on reducing expenses to meet the challenges of this current COVID-19 environment. While our retail sales are down, our digital on-line sales have increased significantly; and which have a significantly higher gross margin. In the month of March 2020, the sales at CCA product sites totaled $64,226, representing a year over year growth of 481%, with total projected annualized digital on-line sales of $1.9 million for fiscal 2020."

Further information, including the Unaudited Financial Statement for the first quarter ended February 29, 2020, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended November 30, 2019 and the Annual Disclosure Statement filed with the OTC, may be found on the Company's investor web site: www.ccainvestor.com

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus+White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products and two newly acquired brands, "Hair Off" and "Solar Sense".

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC. Financial Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

February 29, 2020

February 28, 2020







Revenues $ 3,861,084

$ 3,902,021







Net (Loss) Income $ (143,582)

$ 194,239















Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:





Basic $ (0.02)

$ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.02)

$ 0.03







Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:





Basic 7,552,124

7,456,684 Diluted 7,632,680

7,456,684















EBITDA * $ (91,285)

$ 327,511







* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

















Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA:











NET INCOME $ (143,582)

$ 194,239 TAX (25,114)

79,433 INTEREST 67,703

43,209 DEPRECIATION/AMORITIZATION 9,708

10,630 EBITDA $ (91,285)

$ 327,511

SOURCE CCA Industries, Inc.