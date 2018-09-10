CCAB And Triumvira Immunologics Announce Triumvira’s License Agreement with University of Toronto for the Discovery of Antibody Drug Development Candidates

The Centre
for the Commercialization of Antibodies and Biologics (CCAB) and Triumvira
Immunologics, Inc. (Triumvira), announced today a new licensing
agreement between the University
of Toronto (U of T) and Triumvira. The agreement provides Triumvira
with an exclusive license for antibodies discovered at the U of T on
specified therapeutic targets. Triumvira is a privately held
biopharmaceutical company with R&D facilities in Hamilton, ON, that is
developing a novel platform for engineering T cells to attack multiple
cancer types.
CCAB is the assigned agent for the U of T for the commercialization of a
large portfolio of human antibodies. Under the terms of the agreement, U
of T will receive up-front fees, milestone payments and royalty payments
on net sales of products on three therapeutic targets: BCMA, ROR1 and
one undisclosed target.
“We are very pleased to be working with The Centre for the
Commercialization of Antibodies and Biologics and the University of
Toronto under this new licencing agreement,” said Paul Lammers, MD, MSc,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Triumvira. “This partnership is
critical as we work to bring new treatments to patients in
need through our proprietary T Cell-Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology.”
Triumvira’s lead therapeutic candidate, CD19-TAC01, is a CD19-directed T
cell product for the treatment of B cell malignancies and is anticipated
to enter Phase I clinical trials in H1 2019 in patients with diffuse
large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The company is also developing a series
of products for solid tumors.
“Collaboration is a vital part in the development of new therapeutics.
These types of agreements continue to strengthen the connection between
academia and industry and help to translate the wealth of scientific
knowledge from the laboratories at our world-class universities to the
clinic,” CCAB Chief Executive Officer Robert Verhagen said.
About CCAB
The Centre for the Commercialization of
Antibodies and Biologics (CCAB) is a national Centre of Excellence for
Commercialization and Research located in Toronto, Canada. CCAB supports
innovators and emerging life sciences companies through its expertise in
product and business development to advance therapeutic candidates and
technologies that will form the basis for company growth and
sustainability. Visit CCAB’s website to learn more: ccabcanada.com.
About Triumvira Immunologics
Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. is
an immunotherapy company co-founded in 2015 by Dr. Jonathan Bramson at
McMaster University and Bloom Burton & Co., a niche life-sciences
investment bank, with the vision of developing novel T cell therapies
that are safer and more efficacious than current cell therapy cancer
treatments, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and engineered T
cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Our proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler
(TAC) technology recruits the entire natural T cell receptor and is
independent of the Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC), allowing for
the development of better therapies for a broader range of patients with
either solid or liquid malignancies and with diseases other than cancer.
With operations spanning North America, our corporate offices are
located in Austin, Texas, and our research facilities are in Hamilton,
Ontario. For more information, visit www.triumvira.com
or send email inquiries to partners@triumvira.com.
