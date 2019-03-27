CCAGW Applauds Sen. John Kennedy's Fight Against Foreign Corporate Welfare

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste (CCAGW) applauded Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) for his support of a public auction for C-band spectrum, which would provide transparency to taxpayers and prevent U.S.-owned spectrum from being sold by foreign companies in countries like Luxembourg.

Sen. Kennedy strongly advocated that the Federal Communications Commission pursue policies that put taxpayers, not foreign companies, first when it comes to allocating new spectrum. Sen. Kennedy’s approach would allow for further 5G deployment to rural communities in Louisiana and across the nation. Taxpayers should thank Sen. Kennedy for his efforts and CCAGW will begin running radio and digital ads in select Louisiana markets doing just that.

The Council for Citizens Against Government Waste is the lobbying arm of Citizens Against Government Waste, the nation's largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.

