CCAGW Applauds Sen. John Kennedy's Fight Against Foreign Corporate Welfare

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste (CCAGW)
applauded Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) for his support of a public auction
for C-band spectrum, which would provide transparency to taxpayers and
prevent U.S.-owned spectrum from being sold by foreign companies in
countries like Luxembourg.
Sen. Kennedy strongly advocated
that the Federal Communications Commission pursue policies that put
taxpayers, not foreign companies, first when it comes to allocating new
spectrum. Sen. Kennedy’s approach would allow for further 5G deployment
to rural communities in Louisiana and across the nation. Taxpayers
should thank Sen. Kennedy for his efforts and CCAGW will begin running
radio and digital ads in select Louisiana markets doing just that.
The
Council for Citizens Against Government Waste is the lobbying arm of
Citizens Against Government Waste, the nation’s largest nonpartisan,
nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and
mismanagement in government.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005590/en/