CCAGW Lifetime Ratings: Mike Pence 94, Kamala Harris 2

The Council for Citizens Against Government Waste (CCAGW) has been rating the votes of members of Congress on spending and taxes since 1991, and today released the comparative ratings of Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

The difference between their CCAGW voting records is the largest gap ever for both presidential and vice-presidential candidates. Vice President Pence’s lifetime rating was 94 percent, and Sen. Harris’s lifetime rating is 2 percent.

Vice President Pence served in the House of Representatives from 2001-2013. In 2009, he was one of only seven representatives who earned a 100 percent CCAGW rating, making him a Taxpayer Super Hero. When he left Congress, his lifetime Taxpayer Hero rating of 94 percent was tied for the highest in the Indiana congressional delegation.

Sen. Harris has served in the Senate for three years. In both 2017 and 2019 she had a zero percent CCAGW rating and in 2018 she had a 7 percent rating, earning her a lifetime Hostile rating of 2 percent.

CCAGW President Tom Schatz said, “Taxpayers should be aware that members of Congress govern like they vote. Vice President Pence has remained true to his fiscally conservative principles as a lifetime CCAGW Taxpayer Hero during his 12 years in Congress, as the governor of Indiana, and during his first three years as vice president. Working with President Trump, he was instrumental in creating the policies that led to the strongest economy in American history prior to the pandemic, including lower taxes and reduced regulations. Continuing those policies will help move the country quickly back to full recovery. Sen. Harris has remained true to her fiscally profligate principles during her three years in the Senate, displaying little regard for taxpayers with her lifetime Hostile CCAGW vote rating. There is little doubt that if she is elected with former Vice President Biden, she will be instrumental in creating policies that will increase the size, scope, and power of the federal government through increased taxes and wasteful spending, along with stifling regulations. These policies will prevent the economy from fully recovering. There cannot be a more fundamental difference between the voting records of these two candidates on spending, taxes, and regulations.”

The Council for Citizens Against Government Waste is the lobbying arm of Citizens Against Government Waste, the nation’s largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.

