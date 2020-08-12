Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCAGW Lifetime Ratings: Mike Pence 94, Kamala Harris 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

The Council for Citizens Against Government Waste (CCAGW) has been rating the votes of members of Congress on spending and taxes since 1991, and today released the comparative ratings of Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

The difference between their CCAGW voting records is the largest gap ever for both presidential and vice-presidential candidates. Vice President Pence’s lifetime rating was 94 percent, and Sen. Harris’s lifetime rating is 2 percent.

Vice President Pence served in the House of Representatives from 2001-2013. In 2009, he was one of only seven representatives who earned a 100 percent CCAGW rating, making him a Taxpayer Super Hero. When he left Congress, his lifetime Taxpayer Hero rating of 94 percent was tied for the highest in the Indiana congressional delegation.

Sen. Harris has served in the Senate for three years. In both 2017 and 2019 she had a zero percent CCAGW rating and in 2018 she had a 7 percent rating, earning her a lifetime Hostile rating of 2 percent.

CCAGW President Tom Schatz said, “Taxpayers should be aware that members of Congress govern like they vote. Vice President Pence has remained true to his fiscally conservative principles as a lifetime CCAGW Taxpayer Hero during his 12 years in Congress, as the governor of Indiana, and during his first three years as vice president. Working with President Trump, he was instrumental in creating the policies that led to the strongest economy in American history prior to the pandemic, including lower taxes and reduced regulations. Continuing those policies will help move the country quickly back to full recovery. Sen. Harris has remained true to her fiscally profligate principles during her three years in the Senate, displaying little regard for taxpayers with her lifetime Hostile CCAGW vote rating. There is little doubt that if she is elected with former Vice President Biden, she will be instrumental in creating policies that will increase the size, scope, and power of the federal government through increased taxes and wasteful spending, along with stifling regulations. These policies will prevent the economy from fully recovering. There cannot be a more fundamental difference between the voting records of these two candidates on spending, taxes, and regulations.”

The Council for Citizens Against Government Waste is the lobbying arm of Citizens Against Government Waste, the nation’s largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pAuction Sale of Inventory and Intellectual Property – Coldwater Direct
BU
03:48pSERVICE CORP INTERNATIONAL : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:46pNOODLES & COMPANY : Brings Back Laughter And Live Entertainment With Virtual Improv Shows And A Chance To Win Free Wisconsin Mac & Cheese For A Year*
PR
03:46pROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds J2 Global, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – JCOM
GL
03:45pAMARILLO BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:44pDesjadon Added to Faculty for Demotech's Florida Property Insurance Webinar
PR
03:44pAzurRx BioPharma CEO Issues Clarifying Statement to Shareholders
GL
03:43pPOSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : lança cinco modelos de computadores “tudo em um”
PU
03:43pTUI : and German government agree on additional stabilisation package of 1.2 billion euros
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
3FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
4ABN Amro exits trade, commodity finance in corporate bank shake-up
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group