CCAGW PAC Endorses California House Candidates

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political
Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of five
California candidates: Reps. Steve Knight (R-Calif.), Doug LaMalfa
(R-Calif.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), and
Mimi Walters (R-Calif.) for re-election to the U.S. House of
Representatives.
CCAGW PAC based its endorsements of incumbents on a candidate’s lifetime
score as listed in CCAGW’s
2017 Congressional Ratings.
The lifetime scores for the five representatives are below. Each one has
earned the title of “Taxpayer Hero” based on their exemplary lifetime
ratings (followed by the first year they were elected):
Rep. Steve Knight: 83 percent (2014)
Rep. Doug LaMalfa: 92 percent
(2012)
Rep. Tom McClintock: 98 percent (2008)
Rep. Dana
Rohrabacher: 93 percent (1988)
Rep. Mimi Walters: 88 percent (2014)
“During their tenures in the House, Reps. Steve Knight, Doug LaMalfa,
Tom McClintock, Dana Rohrabacher, and Mimi Walters have all been strong
and reliable votes to curb government waste and reform Washington,” said
CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. “On top of their impressive voting
records, they worked with their colleagues to enact historic tax cuts,
support deregulation, and help ignite America’s economic boom. Because
of this, I urge Californians to re-elect them to Congress.”
CCAGW
PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government
Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC’s mission is to support
political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse
in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.
Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political
Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s
committee.
