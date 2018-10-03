Log in
CCAGW PAC Endorses Colorado House Candidates

10/03/2018 | 03:16pm EDT

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of three Colorado candidates: Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), and Scott Tipton (R-Colo.) for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements of incumbents on a candidate’s lifetime score as listed in CCAGW’s 2017 Congressional Ratings.

The lifetime scores for the three representatives are below. Each one has earned the title of “Taxpayer Hero” based on their exemplary lifetime ratings (followed by the first year they were elected):

Rep. Ken Buck: 95 percent (2014)
Rep. Doug Lamborn: 95 percent (2006)
Rep. Scott Tipton: 82 percent (2010)

“During their tenures in the House, Reps. Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn, and Scott Tipton have all been strong and reliable votes to curb government waste and reform Washington,” said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. “On top of their impressive voting records, they worked with their colleagues to enact historic tax cuts, support deregulation, and help ignite America’s economic boom. Because of this, I urge Colorado voters to re-elect them to Congress.”

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC’s mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.


© Business Wire 2018
