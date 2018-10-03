CCAGW PAC Endorses Colorado House Candidates

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political
Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of three Colorado
candidates: Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), and Scott
Tipton (R-Colo.) for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.
CCAGW PAC based its endorsements of incumbents on a candidate’s lifetime
score as listed in CCAGW’s
2017 Congressional Ratings.
The lifetime scores for the three representatives are below. Each one
has earned the title of “Taxpayer Hero” based on their exemplary
lifetime ratings (followed by the first year they were elected):
Rep. Ken Buck: 95 percent (2014)
Rep. Doug Lamborn: 95 percent
(2006)
Rep. Scott Tipton: 82 percent (2010)
“During their tenures in the House, Reps. Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn, and
Scott Tipton have all been strong and reliable votes to curb government
waste and reform Washington,” said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. “On
top of their impressive voting records, they worked with their
colleagues to enact historic tax cuts, support deregulation, and help
ignite America’s economic boom. Because of this, I urge Colorado voters
to re-elect them to Congress.”
CCAGW
PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government
Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC’s mission is to support
political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse
in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.
Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political
Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s
committee.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005831/en/