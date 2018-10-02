CCAGW PAC Endorses Rep. Mia Love for Re-election

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah) for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements of incumbents on a candidate’s lifetime score as listed in CCAGW’s 2017 Congressional Ratings.

Rep. Love has earned a 97 percent lifetime rating in the CCAGW Congressional Ratings since she was first elected in 2014, making her a “Taxpayer Hero.”

“During her tenure in the House, Rep. Love has been a strong and reliable vote to curb government waste and reform Washington,” said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. “She worked with her colleagues to enact historic tax cuts, support deregulation, and help ignite America’s economic boom. I urge Utah voters to re-elect her to Congress.”

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC’s mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

