Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCAGW PAC Endorses Rep. Mia Love for Re-election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah) for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements of incumbents on a candidate’s lifetime score as listed in CCAGW’s 2017 Congressional Ratings.

Rep. Love has earned a 97 percent lifetime rating in the CCAGW Congressional Ratings since she was first elected in 2014, making her a “Taxpayer Hero.”

“During her tenure in the House, Rep. Love has been a strong and reliable vote to curb government waste and reform Washington,” said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. “She worked with her colleagues to enact historic tax cuts, support deregulation, and help ignite America’s economic boom. I urge Utah voters to re-elect her to Congress.”

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC’s mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:42pELBIT : unit gets contract for up to $52m with UK defense ministry
AQ
08:40pASIAN CITRUS : year loss widens to RMB221.8m; no div
AQ
08:40pCRISTIANO RONALDO RAPE ALLEGATION : Las Vegas police reopen case
AQ
08:40pBANK OF VALLETTA P L C : BOV appeals La Valette property fund decision by financial services arbiter
AQ
08:40pMANCHESTER UNITED : Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United star he may 'never play for club again' as details of shocking bust-up emerge
AQ
08:40pAnthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Introduces Three New Supplemental Health Products That Complement Medical Plans
BU
08:38pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE To Develop A Power Plant In Bangladesh In A $350 Million Deal
PU
08:38pDAIMLER : moovel and FASTLinkDTLA to Pilot New Rideshare Service in Downtown LA with FlexLA
PU
08:38pLegum & Norman Hosts 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
GL
08:38pTABLE TRAC INC : Table Trac, Inc. at G2E Las Vegas 2018 to Showcase The Most Value-for-Money Casino Management Software
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2PEUGEOT : Carmakers and green groups see flaws in German diesel plan
3INVALDA INVL : INVALDA INVL : Consortium of EBRD, Invalda INVL and Horizon Capital wins auction for Moldova-Ag..
4TESLA : TESLA : worried by China tariffs even as deliveries surge
5Bill allowing U.S. to sue OPEC drawing renewed interest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.