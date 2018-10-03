CCAGW PAC Endorses Reps. Billy Long and Jason Smith for Re-election

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of Reps. Billy Long (R-Mo.) and Jason Smith (R-Mo.) for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements of incumbents on a candidate’s lifetime score as listed in CCAGW’s 2017 Congressional Ratings.

Rep. Long has earned a 90 percent lifetime rating since his election in 2010 and Rep. Smith has earned a 92 percent lifetime rating since his election in 2012, making both “Taxpayer Heroes.”

“During their tenures in the House, Reps. Long and Smith have been strong and reliable votes to curb government waste and reform Washington,” said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. “They worked with their colleagues to enact historic tax cuts, support deregulation, and help ignite America’s economic boom. I urge Missourians to re-elect them to Congress.”

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC’s mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005811/en/