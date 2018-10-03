Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCAGW PAC Endorses Reps. Billy Long and Jason Smith for Re-election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 08:50pm CEST

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of Reps. Billy Long (R-Mo.) and Jason Smith (R-Mo.) for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements of incumbents on a candidate’s lifetime score as listed in CCAGW’s 2017 Congressional Ratings.

Rep. Long has earned a 90 percent lifetime rating since his election in 2010 and Rep. Smith has earned a 92 percent lifetime rating since his election in 2012, making both “Taxpayer Heroes.”

“During their tenures in the House, Reps. Long and Smith have been strong and reliable votes to curb government waste and reform Washington,” said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. “They worked with their colleagues to enact historic tax cuts, support deregulation, and help ignite America’s economic boom. I urge Missourians to re-elect them to Congress.”

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC’s mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:02pATRICURE : Reports Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018
BU
10:02pWCF BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ : WCFB) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
AQ
10:02pTRIPADVISOR : to Audiocast Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on November 8, 2018
PR
10:02pATRICURE : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
10:02pU.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates -- Oct. 3
DJ
10:02pGALAPAGOS : increases share capital through warrant exercises
GL
10:01pTHERALASE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Approximately $1.1 million
AQ
10:01pWSP GLOBAL : Pierre Fitzgibbon to Step Down as Member of the Board of WSP
AQ
10:01pENGAGEMENT LABS : Issues Statement in Response to the Forrester Wave™ Social Listening Report
PR
10:01pCFP Board Imposes Interim Suspension on Raymond A. Erker
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Strong Swedish investor interest leads to two IFC green bond issues in less than one wee..
4NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
5ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.