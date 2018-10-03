CCAGW PAC Endorses Reps. Jason Lewis and Erik Paulsen for Re-election

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political
Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of Reps. Jason
Lewis (R-Minn.) and Erik Paulsen (R-Minn.) for re-election to the U.S.
House of Representatives.
CCAGW PAC based its endorsements of incumbents on a candidate’s lifetime
score as listed in CCAGW’s
2017 Congressional Ratings.
Rep. Lewis has earned a 91 percent lifetime rating since his election in
2016 and Rep. Paulsen has earned an 82 percent lifetime rating since his
election in 2008, making both “Taxpayer Heroes.”
“During their tenures in the House, Reps. Lewis and Paulsen have been
strong and reliable votes to curb government waste and reform
Washington,” said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. “They worked with their
colleagues to enact historic tax cuts, support deregulation, and help
ignite America’s economic boom. I urge Minnesota voters to re-elect them
to Congress.”
CCAGW
PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government
Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC’s mission is to support
political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse
in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.
Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political
Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s
committee.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005821/en/