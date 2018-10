CCAGW PAC Endorses Wisconsin House Candidates

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of three Wisconsin candidates: Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.), Glenn Grothman (R-Wisc.), and Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wisc.) for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements of incumbents on a candidate’s lifetime score as listed in CCAGW’s 2017 Congressional Ratings.

The lifetime scores for the three representatives are below. Each one has earned the title of “Taxpayer Hero” based on their exemplary lifetime ratings (followed by the first year they were elected):

Rep. Mike Gallagher: 91 percent (2016)

Rep. Glenn Grothman: 94 percent (2014)

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner: 95 percent (1978)

“During their tenures in the House, Reps. Mike Gallagher, Glenn Grothman, and Jim Sensenbrenner have all been strong and reliable votes to curb government waste and reform Washington,” said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. “On top of their impressive voting records, they worked with their colleagues to enact historic tax cuts, support deregulation, and help ignite America’s economic boom. Because of this, I urge Wisconsin voters to re-elect them to Congress.”

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC’s mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

