CCCS Rising Star Event Celebrates Top Students From Across Colorado

Denver, CO, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 9, 2019 (Denver, CO) – The CCCS annual Rising Star ceremony celebrated 27 students, one college employee, and one college president from the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) at the Auraria Campus and was made possible through the support of the Colorado Public Employees' Retirement Association (Colorado PERA) and Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI). The event is commonly acknowledged by community college educators across Colorado as one of the best statewide awards events because it honors students and staff who have made key contributions to the overall success of their colleges and communities.

From spearheading new initiatives to make their community a better place, to spending countless hours as volunteers outside of the classroom, this dynamic cohort of student leaders has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to making a positive and meaningful impression on their campus, utmost professionalism, and deep-rooted passion for helping others.

“This is a special event that I look forward to each year,” said Colorado Community College Chancellor, Joe Garcia. “We are incredibly proud of our students and in awe of their commitment outside of the classroom, on and off-campus, to champion what they believe in. They will no doubt continue to make us proud as they take on their next academic chapter and career endeavors.”

In addition to spotlighting top CCCS students, one CCCS college employee was honored as Advocate of the Year for supporting students and student activities in an exemplary way. This year’s Advocate of the Year award was presented to David Siguenza, Student Success Coach from Pueblo Community College.

“I’m honored to be recognized for this distinguished award,” said Mr. Siguenza. “I attended Pueblo Community College and eventually returned to give back and support students just like me. I love what I do, and I encourage all our student honorees to think about their community college and how to give back as they move on and into their careers.”

Dr. Michele Haney, Red Rocks Community College president, was honored as President of the Year for her commitment to student success and leadership.

Students and nominators boasted Dr. Haney as an engaging and inspiring leader who cares deeply about student success outcomes.

“President Haney is truly an advocate for students, and I’m so fortunate to be at Red Rocks and have the opportunity to learn from her – every day she demonstrates what it means to be a good leader,” said Sarah Kidder, Red Rocks student and one of the Rising Start honorees.

The Rising Start event was supported by Colorado PERA and the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative.

