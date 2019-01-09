Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCEEB Names Bill Quinn President and Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 07:26pm EST

After an extensive search, the board of directors of the California Council for Environmental and Economic Balance (CCEEB) has unanimously selected William J. “Bill” Quinn as its sixth president and chief executive officer, following the retirement of Gerald D. Secundy. Based in San Francisco, CCEEB is comprised of business, labor, and public leaders whose mission it is to advance policies that improve the environment and protect public health, while maintaining a strong and competitive economy.

Since joining CCEEB in 1995, Quinn has overseen regulatory and legislative policy at the Council and directed its operations. As the new spokesperson for some of California’s largest economic sectors – including utilities, aerospace, water agencies, telecommunications, entertainment and energy – Mr. Quinn joins a dynamic group of industry leaders which helps shape the nation’s most progressive energy, natural resources, and environmental policies, such as the state’s multi-billion dollar “cap-and-trade” program for climate change.

“Bill is extremely qualified to carry the organization forward,” said Walter McGuire, CCEEB chair. “He has the credibility with business, government, and non-governmental organizations. People trust him to find bipartisan and cost-effective solutions.”

Jose Mejia, CCEEB vice-chair and director of the California State Council of Laborers said, “There’s a new wave of leaders coming to Sacramento, and Bill is ready to take on both the challenges and opportunities this presents. We can invest in critical infrastructure and grow jobs for Californian workers while improving environmental protection. This is what CCEEB is all about.”

In accepting the presidency, Mr. Quinn acknowledged these changes, saying, “I’m honored to lead the Council and look forward to working closely with the Newsom Administration, the Legislature, and other stakeholders. The state is rethinking—and rebuilding—everything from energy to transportation, from affordable housing to education and workforce development. The Council has an important role to play in these issues and seeks consensus and common solutions where others might try to divide.”

About CCEEB

Founded in 1973 by Governor Edmund G. Brown, the California Council for Environmental and Economic Balance (CCEEB) is a leader in advancing policies that improve the environment and protect public health, while maintaining a strong and competitive economy. CCEEB brings together the perspectives of business, labor, and public leaders in pursuit of balanced and effective policy solutions. CCEEB is a non-profit and non-partisan organization based in San Francisco, California.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:24pOil falls 1 percent on swelling U.S. supply, but mood generally upbeat on trade hopes
RE
08:24pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Rated No. 1 in Top 50 Trenchless Firms List for Fourth Consecutive Year
PU
08:23pOil falls 1 percent on swelling U.S. supply, but mood generally upbeat on trade hopes
RE
08:23pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
GL
08:20pPERRIGO : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Perrigo Company plc Investors (PRGO)
BU
08:20pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc.
BU
08:19pMARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS : Two Marrone Bio Innovations products, MBI-110 Biofungicide and Haven Sun Protectant, approved for sale in Canada
PU
08:15pMIXTILE : – Customizable AI-enabled and Privacy-assured Smart Home Solution in CES 2019
BU
08:15pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. 
GL
08:14pNIKE : This Nike Kobe 1 Protro Honors the Black Mamba's 81-Point Game
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Bed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump
2MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LTD : Australian Inquiry Report Calls for Pensions System Shakeup
3CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : applies to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: VW, Ford to reveal deeper alliance next week - sources
5HCP : HCP : Upgraded by Moody's Investors Service to Baa1 with Stable Outlook

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.