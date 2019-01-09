CCEEB Names Bill Quinn President and Chief Executive Officer

After an extensive search, the board of directors of the California
Council for Environmental and Economic Balance (CCEEB) has unanimously
selected William J. “Bill” Quinn as its sixth president and chief
executive officer, following the retirement of Gerald D. Secundy. Based
in San Francisco, CCEEB is comprised of business, labor, and public
leaders whose mission it is to advance policies that improve the
environment and protect public health, while maintaining a strong and
competitive economy.
Since joining CCEEB in 1995, Quinn has overseen regulatory and
legislative policy at the Council and directed its operations. As the
new spokesperson for some of California’s largest economic sectors –
including utilities, aerospace, water agencies, telecommunications,
entertainment and energy – Mr. Quinn joins a dynamic group of industry
leaders which helps shape the nation’s most progressive energy, natural
resources, and environmental policies, such as the state’s multi-billion
dollar “cap-and-trade” program for climate change.
“Bill is extremely qualified to carry the organization forward,” said
Walter McGuire, CCEEB chair. “He has the credibility with business,
government, and non-governmental organizations. People trust him to find
bipartisan and cost-effective solutions.”
Jose Mejia, CCEEB vice-chair and director of the California State
Council of Laborers said, “There’s a new wave of leaders coming to
Sacramento, and Bill is ready to take on both the challenges and
opportunities this presents. We can invest in critical infrastructure
and grow jobs for Californian workers while improving environmental
protection. This is what CCEEB is all about.”
In accepting the presidency, Mr. Quinn acknowledged these changes,
saying, “I’m honored to lead the Council and look forward to working
closely with the Newsom Administration, the Legislature, and other
stakeholders. The state is rethinking—and rebuilding—everything from
energy to transportation, from affordable housing to education and
workforce development. The Council has an important role to play in
these issues and seeks consensus and common solutions where others might
try to divide.”
About CCEEB
Founded in 1973 by Governor Edmund G. Brown, the California
Council for Environmental and Economic Balance (CCEEB) is a
leader in advancing policies that improve the environment and protect
public health, while maintaining a strong and competitive economy. CCEEB
brings together the perspectives of business, labor, and public leaders
in pursuit of balanced and effective policy solutions. CCEEB is a
non-profit and non-partisan organization based in San Francisco,
California.
