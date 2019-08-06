Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCFNB Bancorp : August 6, 2019 - CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

Bloomsburg, PA - CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CCFN), parent company of First Columbia Bank & Trust Co., has released its unaudited financial statements for the second quarter of 2019.

Net income, as reported under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, for the quarter-ended June 30, 2019 was $2,520,000 compared to $2,090,000 for the same period in 2018. Net income, as reported under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, for the six months-ended June 30, 2019 was $4,612,000 compared to $4,084,000 for the same period in 2018. Earnings per share for the six months-ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $2.18 and $1.92, respectively. The return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.27% and 9.70% for the six months-ended June 30, 2019 as compared to 1.15% and 9.10% for the same period of 2018.

The net interest margin, tax effected, on interest earning assets was 3.29% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 3.20% as of June 30, 2018.

Total assets amounted to $730.5 million at June 30, 2019 as compared to $726.2 at December 31, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net loans, not held for sale, decreased by $2.9 million while investment securities decreased $8.8 million. Over the same time period, loans held for sale decreased $711 thousand. Total deposits increased $12.0 million while short term borrowings decreased $12.3 million since the end of 2018.

When compared to December 31, 2018, stockholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, increased $2.4 million to $97.2 million as of June 30, 2019. The current level of stockholders' equity equated to a book value per share of $46.10 at June 30, 2019 as compared with $43.90 as of December 31, 2018. For the six months-ended June 30, 2019 cash dividends of $0.77 per share were paid to stockholders as compared to $0.75 for the same 2018 period. Also during the six months-ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 11,800 shares. CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. remains well capitalized, with an equity-to assets ratio of 13.3% as of June 30, 2019 and 12.8% at December 31, 2018.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Disclaimer

CCFNB Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 17:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pINSPYR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:20pAdvance Gold Begins Geophysical Survey at Tabasquena Project to Delineate Deeper Targets Below The Zone of Widespread Gold and Silver Mineralization in its Epithermal Vein System
NE
02:19pPERKINELMER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:19pGMP CAPITAL INC. : Announces Shareholder Approval of Sale of Its Capital Markets Business
AQ
02:19pBeyond Celiac Launches First-of-Its-Kind App for Patient Engagement in Celiac Disease Research
GL
02:17pVIEW FROM THE C-SUITE : Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer, Avicanna Inc., tells his company's story. Filmed on July 18, 2019
AQ
02:15pCIECH : Information on the order to make the decision of the Head of the Małopolskie Province Customs and Tax Office in Krakow immediately enforceable
PU
02:15pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Orange Flag Evaluation Demonstrates F-35 and Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense Integration
PU
02:15pWEIS MARKETS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:15pCALIX : Expands Commitment to Software and Cloud Industry Standards by Joining prpl Foundation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD : ISRAEL CHEMICALS : Sirius Minerals suspends crucial $500 million bond sale, shares plun..
2Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi talks Universal with Tencent to tap music revival
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air's July passenger income lags forecast, shares drop
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are changing the world of energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group