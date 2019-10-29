Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCFNB Bancorp : October 29, 2019 - CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

Bloomsburg, PA - CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CCFN), parent company of First Columbia Bank & Trust Co., has released its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income, as reported under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, for the quarter-ended September 30, 2019 was $2,305,000 compared to $2,206,000 for the same period in 2018. Net income, as reported under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, for the nine months-ended September 30, 2019 was $6,917,000 compared to $6,290,000 for the same period in 2018. Earnings per share for the nine months-ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $3.27 and $2.95, respectively. The return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.26% and 9.59% for the nine months-ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 1.17% and 9.30% for the same period of 2018.

The net interest margin, tax effected, on interest earning assets was 3.27% at September 30, 2019 as compared to 3.23% as of September 30, 2018.

Total assets amounted to $758.0 million at September 30, 2019 as compared to $726.2 at December 31, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net loans, not held for sale, decreased by $3.4 million while investment securities increased $2.2 million. Over the same time period, loans held for sale decreased $2.5 million. Total deposits increased $19.6 million while short term borrowings increased $5.9 million since the end of 2018.

When compared to December 31, 2018, stockholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), increased $3.7 million to $98.5 million as of September 30, 2019. The current level of stockholders' equity equated to a book value per share of $46.91 at September 30, 2019 as compared with $43.90 as of December 31, 2018. For the nine months-ended September 30, 2019 cash dividends of $1.16 per share were paid to stockholders as compared to $1.13 for the same 2018 period. Also during the nine months-ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 15,800 shares. CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. remains well capitalized, with an equity-to assets ratio of 13.0% as of September 30, 2019 and 12.8% at December 31, 2018.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

BACK

Disclaimer

CCFNB Bancorp Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 22:01:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:28pVSE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:28pAT&T reveals date HBO Max will take on Disney, Netflix
RE
06:28pFRANKLIN STREET : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:27pMEDICAL MARIJUANA : Subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico Speaks at HempToday™'s Latin American and Caribbean Hemp Summit
PU
06:27pMERCK : Curious Mind Researcher Award Granted
PU
06:26pAWARE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:23pPrimo Water Responds to Legion Partners
GL
06:23pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : SCE Unit Gets Report Draft, Believes 'Likely' That Equipment Was Associated With Woolsey Fire
DJ
06:22pJBS S A : Announces the replacement of its market maker
PU
06:22pPUBLIC SERVICE : Ørsted and PSEG Enter into Negotiations for Investment in Offshore Wind Farm
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4Oil mixed on forecast of falling U.S. fuel stockpiles
5BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group