CCG Catalyst Continues to Expand its Path for Growth, Names New Principal Consultant

08/03/2020 | 09:04am EDT

CCG Catalyst Consulting Group names Elaine Szeto Principal Consultant to drive innovation, strategy and fintech partnerships for the firm’s clients.

Szeto brings extensive financial services industry experience to her role at CCG Catalyst, a leading management consulting firm connecting bank strategy to innovation, transformation, and disruption.

In her more than 25-year career, Szeto has formulated winning business strategies, led digital and payment transformation, innovation, and has driven significant revenue results for several Fortune 500 companies.

Prior to joining CCG, Szeto oversaw and led efforts for strategic imperatives, product development and rollout, payment strategies, digitized CX transformation and client success management at Western Alliance Bancorporation. Szeto also helped key Fintech partners shaping their product roadmaps to drive positive impact to the banking industry. Her experience entails numerous executive leadership roles at PNC Bank, including retail banking, enterprise strategic project management and treasury management.

CCG Catalyst Consulting Group advises our clients on the direction of banking and Fintech, development of the strategy and managing the disruption related to the execution of the tactics. CCG Catalyst leverages decades of deep industry experience to provide practical business strategies and organization, analytics, and technology consulting for our clients.

In her new role at CCG Catalyst, Szeto will work with the firm’s new and existing clients to drive business strategy, and assessment and product rollout to position banks for success as the payment landscape continues to aggressively pivot.

“The financial services industry is experiencing an unprecedented disruptive and challenging time right now,” said Szeto. “I am thrilled to join CCG and work with financial institutions and Fintechs to set them up for future success.”

Szeto is also well recognized for her payment industry knowledge. She is a long-time member of the National Association for Financial Professionals, various leadership councils, and also served on the NACHA Payments Innovation Alliance driving positive changes in the payment industry.

"I am thrilled to have Elaine as part of the CCG team,” said Paul Schaus, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at CCG Catalyst Consulting Group. “Her passion for the industry and incredible knowledge is a true asset.”

About CCG Catalyst Consulting Group

CCG Catalyst Consulting is a global management consulting firm specialized across financial services focused on banking and fintech. CCG Catalyst advises clients on business strategy related to operations excellence and products including lending and retail, mergers and acquisitions, digital transformation and strategy, technology, and advanced analytics. The firm develops practical insights catered to individual client needs that mobilize their business and drive tangible results. Its continued accelerated and notable growth since its inception in 1998 has been recognized by Consulting Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest growing firms and by BankNews who awarded them the 2017 and 2018 Innovation Award for its Catalyst 4D™ methodology. CCG Catalyst has deep expertise and an extensive client roster that spans the financial services industry. For more information visit: www.ccg-catalyst.com. Follow us on Twitter @CCGCatalyst and connect on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
