Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCM Hockey : & John Tavares Announce Four-Year Partnership Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

Hockey Equipment Brand and Distinguished Athlete Continue Long-Standing Partnership

Today, CCM Hockey is thrilled to announce a four-year partnership extension with John Tavares. An iconic figure in hockey, Tavares has just launched a new chapter in his NHL career, signing a seven-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is part of an impressive roster of CCM athletes including Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Carey Price, to name a few.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005600/en/

John Tavares (Photo: Business Wire)

John Tavares (Photo: Business Wire)

Drafted first overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders, Tavares spent nine total seasons with the team, five of them as captain. Over the course of his career, Tavares has scored just under 300 career goals and completed a total of 349 assists.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Tavares – known for his leadership and great ability to score goals – has used CCM equipment throughout his career. Now playing for the team he grew up rooting for, the elite centre will continue his NHL career with the brand that has been by his side throughout.

“CCM equipment has been an integral part of my hockey career,” said Tavares. “I am excited to have the support of CCM as I move into the next stage of my career. I have always appreciated the high performance features that CCM equipment provides and I look forward to continuing to use their gear this season.”

To celebrate the announcement, CCM Hockey has released a new film featuring Tavares on the hunt for a very sentimental Toronto Maple Leafs item.

“We are ecstatic to continue our partnership with John as a CCM ambassador,” said Rick Blackshaw, CEO, CCM Hockey. “John is a true advocate of the brand and we are extremely lucky to have had his loyalty throughout his professional career. We look forward to supporting him with high quality equipment and the latest in performance-driven products over the coming years.”

As part of the agreement, Tavares will exclusively wear and train in CCM equipment, participate in CCM’s priority community-based initiatives, support upcoming product launches and serve as a global ambassador for the brand. CCM will also collaborate with Tavares to design innovative equipment to help players perform at their highest level.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment and related apparel. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States and Europe. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Connor McDavid and John Tavares. CCM Hockey is also the preferred equipment supplier of the National Hockey League and the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and national teams. For more info, visit: www.ccmhockey.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:15pEXPRESS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:15pPPG INDUSTRIES : Scientist to Discuss Recent Advances in Automotive Battery Binders, Coatings During The Battery Show North America 2018
AQ
04:15pCUMMINS : New Survey Emphasizes Need for Emergency Weather Preparedness
AQ
04:15pRetail Sales Seen Up 0.4% in August -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
04:15pINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:14pFANNIE MAE : Announces Sale of Non-Performing Loans
PR
04:14pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT welcomes House of Commons Science and Technology Committee e-cigarette report
AQ
04:14pTURBONOMIC : Named to Forbes Cloud 100 List for Third Consecutive Year
BU
04:14pRUBY TUESDAY : UPDATE Ruby Tuesday Celebrates Fundraising Efforts That Will Provide More Than 1.5 Million Meals to Hungry Children
BU
04:13pLRAD : reg; Corporation Announces $1.0 Million Mass Notification Critical Infrastructure Order
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
4AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
5UPM-KYMMENE OYJ : UPM KYMMENE OYJ : recognised as the industry's most responsible company in the global Dow Jo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.