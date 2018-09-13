CCM Hockey : & John Tavares Announce Four-Year Partnership Extension

Today, CCM Hockey is thrilled to announce a four-year partnership
extension with John Tavares. An iconic figure in hockey, Tavares has
just launched a new chapter in his NHL career, signing a seven-year
contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is part of an impressive
roster of CCM athletes including Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Connor
McDavid and Carey Price, to name a few.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005600/en/
John Tavares (Photo: Business Wire)
Drafted first overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the New York
Islanders, Tavares spent nine total seasons with the team, five of them
as captain. Over the course of his career, Tavares has scored just under
300 career goals and completed a total of 349 assists.
A native of Oakville, Ontario, Tavares – known for his leadership and
great ability to score goals – has used CCM equipment throughout his
career. Now playing for the team he grew up rooting for, the elite
centre will continue his NHL career with the brand that has been by his
side throughout.
“CCM equipment has been an integral part of my hockey career,” said
Tavares. “I am excited to have the support of CCM as I move into the
next stage of my career. I have always appreciated the high performance
features that CCM equipment provides and I look forward to continuing to
use their gear this season.”
To celebrate the announcement, CCM Hockey has released a new
film featuring Tavares on the hunt for a very sentimental Toronto
Maple Leafs item.
“We are ecstatic to continue our partnership with John as a CCM
ambassador,” said Rick Blackshaw, CEO, CCM Hockey. “John is a true
advocate of the brand and we are extremely lucky to have had his loyalty
throughout his professional career. We look forward to supporting him
with high quality equipment and the latest in performance-driven
products over the coming years.”
As part of the agreement, Tavares will exclusively wear and train in CCM
equipment, participate in CCM’s priority community-based initiatives,
support upcoming product launches and serve as a global ambassador for
the brand. CCM will also collaborate with Tavares to design innovative
equipment to help players perform at their highest level.
About CCM Hockey
CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey
equipment and related apparel. With its headquarters located in
Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States and
Europe. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any
other company, including superstars like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin,
Connor McDavid and John Tavares. CCM Hockey is also the preferred
equipment supplier of the National Hockey League and the official
outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and
several NCAA and national teams. For more info, visit: www.ccmhockey.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005600/en/