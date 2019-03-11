CCMP Capital to Acquire Integrated Facility Management Services Company, BGIS

CCMP Capital Advisors, LP (“CCMP”) and BGIS (“BGIS” or the “Company”)
today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under
which affiliates of CCMP will acquire BGIS, a leading integrated
facilities management (“IFM”) company, from Brookfield Business Partners
for approximately US$1 billion. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer,
Gordon Hicks, and the management team will remain in place and work with
CCMP to support the Company’s next phase of growth.
Leading the global real estate industry with innovative outsourcing and
fully integrated solutions since 1992, BGIS provides a full spectrum of
customized facility management services, project delivery services,
energy and sustainability solutions, asset management, workplace
advisory and management, and real estate services to real estate and
infrastructure owners and occupiers. Supported by a team of over 7,000
globally, the Company manages over 320 million square feet of client
portfolios across over 30,000 locations in Australia, Asia, North
America and Europe.
“BGIS has developed into a world class Integrated Facility Management
Services business by always putting the interests of our customers and
communities first, constantly innovating and searching for new
opportunities to create value for all stakeholders, and implementing
sustainable operating practices that contribute to creating a better
world. We’ve never been stronger as an organization, and I look forward
to continuing to build BGIS in partnership with CCMP,” said Mr. Hicks.
“We have been very impressed by the industry-leading business the
experienced BGIS management team has built over the years, rooted in a
strong culture of caring, innovation and high-performance,” said Greg
Brenneman, Executive Chairman of CCMP. “We are excited to partner with
Gord and his team to continue to grow BGIS for the benefit of customers
and employees.”
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019,
subject to customary closing conditions. Ropes & Gray LLP and McCarthy
Tétrault LLP are acting as legal counsel to CCMP with assistance from
Australian counsel, Clayton Utz. Morgan Stanley is serving as financial
advisor to CCMP.
About BGIS
BGIS is a global leader in the provision of facility management, project
delivery, energy & sustainability, asset management, workplace advisory,
and real estate services. With a combined team of over 7,000 globally,
BGIS relentlessly focuses on delivering innovative service solutions
that create value for its clients. Globally, BGIS manages over 30,000
facilities totaling more than 320 million square feet across several
markets including Government, Higher Education, Utilities,
Telecommunications, Financial Services, Oil & Gas, Healthcare and Cloud
Enterprise. In addition to managing a diverse portfolio of corporate
offices, retail, colleges, hospitals and industrial assets, BGIS is a
world leader in the management of data centers and other critical
environments.
About CCMP Capital
CCMP Capital Advisors, LP (“CCMP”) specializes in middle market buyouts
and growth equity investments of $100 million to $500 million in North
America and Europe. CCMP focuses on generating alpha through the
operational transformation and growth of its portfolio companies. With
offices in New York and Houston, CCMP invests in three primary
industries: Consumer, Industrial and Healthcare. Selected investments
under management include: Founder Sports Group, Eating Recovery Center,
Hayward, The Hillman Group, Jetro Cash & Carry, PQ Corporation, Shoes
For Crews and Truck Hero. Past investments in outsourced business
services companies include Aramark, Brand Industrial Services and
Safetykleen.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005247/en/