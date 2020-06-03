CCPC – China Chemical and Pharmaceutical : Main resolutions of CCPC's 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2020/05/27

2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit

compensation:Through recognition of the 2019 annual profit distribution case,

the shareholders'cash dividend was NT$238,464,864 (NT$0.8 per share).

3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:None

4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financialstatements:

Through recognition of the 2019 annual business report and final accounts.

5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and supervisors:None

6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:

1. To amend some provisions of the 'Rules of Procedure of Shareholders' Meeting' of the Company.

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None