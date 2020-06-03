Log in
CCPC – China Chemical and Pharmaceutical : Main resolutions of CCPC's 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

06/03/2020 | 05:16am EDT

Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2020/05/27
2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit
compensation:Through recognition of the 2019 annual profit distribution case,
the shareholders'cash dividend was NT$238,464,864 (NT$0.8 per share).
3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financialstatements:
Through recognition of the 2019 annual business report and final accounts.
5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:
1. To amend some provisions of the 'Rules of Procedure of Shareholders' Meeting' of the Company.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CCPC – China Chemical and Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 09:15:01 UTC
