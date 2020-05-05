Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCPC – China Chemical and Pharmaceutical : The Supreme Court of Taiwan pronounced the judgment of the chairman of the company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 11:29pm EDT

Statement
1.Parties to the legal matter:Wang, Hsun-Sheng, the company's chairman
2.Name of the court or disposing agency:Supreme court of Taiwan
3.Reference/case numbers of relevant documents:
cassation NO.4 of the Appeal in 2019
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/04/30
5.Background and circumstances of the matter (including the property/subject
matter under dispute):As detailed in Article 9
6.Course and progression of handling of the matter:As detailed in Article 9
7.Effect on company finances and business and estimated monetary amount of
the effect:As detailed in Article 9
8.Countermeasures and status of amelioration:As detailed in Article 9
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
the chairman was prosecuted by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office for a
violation of the Securities Trading Law ,
after the Supreme Court returned the retrial, the High Court convicted the
breach of faith and other crimes on April 30.
The chairman expressed deep regret at the judgment and will request the
lawyer to file an appeal in accordance with the law after receiving the
judgment in order to prove himself innocent.
The company's business and financial operations are normal , this judgment
has no impact on the company's operations.

Disclaimer

CCPC – China Chemical and Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 03:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:04aTENAGA NASIONAL : Tnb subsidiary in partnership with envision digital to digitialise operations of its largest solar
PU
12:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Receives First Medical Cannabis Prescriptions for UK Patients Participating in Project Twenty21
AQ
12:02aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Annual IBM List Celebrates Global Women Leaders Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence
AQ
12:02aQUESTCAP : and MTJR Partnership Signs Sales Agreement for 500,000 Antibody Tests
AQ
05/05Sylo announces top-tier exchange listing for SYLO Token
PR
05/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : IBM, Samsung Tie Up for 5G Trial in Singapore
DJ
05/05NEOEN : French power producer Neoen to build Australia's biggest solar farm
RE
05/05ANAPLAN : Keys to a successful sales performance management transformation in insurance
PU
05/05COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Automotive Valvetrain System Market 2020-2024 | Rising Preference for High-Performance Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05/05BEYOND MEAT : Correction to Beyond Meat Article
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : Swings to 1Q Loss on Weak Demand, Oil-Price Declines
2U.S. stock futures, Chinese shares slip amid Sino-U.S. tensions, oil falters
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
4BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..
5HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group