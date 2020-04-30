Communications Department
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311
Fax: 2346257, 2477739
E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk
Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk
Press Release
Issued By Statistics Department
Date 2020-04-30
CCPI based Inflation decreased in April 2020
Headline Inflation
Year-on-year inflation : 5.2%
Annual Average inflation : 4.8%
Monthly Change : 0.1%
Core Inflation
Headline inflation as measured by the year-on-year(Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100)1 declined to 5.2 per cent in
Year-on-year inflation : 3.1%
Annual Average inflation : 4.7%
Monthly Change : 0.2%
Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in CCPI
April 2020 from 5.4 per cent in March 2020. This was solely driven by the statistical effect of the high base prevailed in April 2019. Meanwhile, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) recorded at 13.2 per cent in April
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr
|
-3.0
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
Headline
|
Food
|
Non-food
|
|
|
Contribution to Month-on-Month % Change
|
Per cent
|
|
|
in CCPI
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.4
-0.8
-0.9
-1.2
FoodNon-food
2020 and Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) declined to 2.1 per cent in April 2020 from 2.5 per cent in March 2020.
The change in the CCPI measured on an annual average basis increased marginally to 4.8 per cent in April 2020 from 4.7 per cent in March 2020.
Monthly change of CCPI recorded at
0.1 per cent was due to price increases observed in the items of the Food category. Within the Food category, prices of coconut, condiments, coconut oil
1The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.
and dried fish recorded increases in April 2020. However, timely intervention of the government to reduce prices of certain food items, such as rice, dhal, big onion and canned fish, amidst COVID-19 outbreak moderated the price increases observed in the food category. Meanwhile, prices of items in the Non-Food category, which usually exhibit increases in the month of April with seasonal demand, remained unchanged due to lockdown imposed with the COVID-19 outbreak.
The core inflation (Y-o-Y), which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy, increased to
3.1 per cent in in April 2020 from 2.9 per cent in March 2020. However, annual average core inflation declined to its five month low of 4.7 per cent in April 2020 from 4.9 per cent in March 2020.
Data Annexure:
Table 01 : Movements of the CCPI (2013=100)
|
|
|
Index Number
|
Monthly
|
Year-on-Year
|
Annual Average
|
|
|
Percentage Change
|
Percentage Change
|
Percentage Change
|
Year
|
Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
|
|
|
|
(Core)
|
(Core)
|
(Core)
|
(Core)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
January
|
122.8
|
125.6
|
-0.1
|
0.6
|
5.8
|
3.5
|
6.6
|
5.6
|
|
February
|
121.9
|
125.8
|
-0.7
|
0.2
|
4.5
|
3.5
|
6.4
|
5.3
|
|
March
|
121.4
|
125.9
|
-0.4
|
0.1
|
4.2
|
3.4
|
6.1
|
5.0
|
|
April
|
121.5
|
126.2
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
3.8
|
3.5
|
5.9
|
4.7
|
|
May
|
122.9
|
126.4
|
1.2
|
0.2
|
4.0
|
3.2
|
5.7
|
4.5
|
|
June
|
125.4
|
127.0
|
2.0
|
0.5
|
4.4
|
3.4
|
5.6
|
4.4
|
|
July
|
125.8
|
127.3
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
5.4
|
3.9
|
5.6
|
4.3
|
|
August
|
125.8
|
127.5
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
5.9
|
3.7
|
5.6
|
4.1
|
|
September
|
124.9
|
128.0
|
-0.7
|
0.4
|
4.3
|
3.8
|
5.4
|
3.9
|
|
October
|
124.6
|
128.1
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
3.1
|
3.8
|
5.0
|
3.8
|
|
November
|
126.2
|
128.9
|
1.3
|
0.6
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
4.6
|
3.6
|
|
December
|
126.3
|
128.8
|
0.1
|
-0.1
|
2.8
|
3.1
|
4.3
|
3.5
|
2019
|
January
|
127.4
|
132.5
|
0.9
|
2.9
|
3.7
|
5.5
|
4.1
|
3.7
|
|
February
|
126.8
|
132.6
|
-0.5
|
0.1
|
4.0
|
5.4
|
4.1
|
3.8
|
|
March
|
126.6
|
133.0
|
-0.2
|
0.3
|
4.3
|
5.6
|
4.1
|
4.0
|
|
April
|
127.0
|
133.1
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
4.5
|
5.5
|
4.1
|
4.2
|
|
May
|
129.0
|
134.2
|
1.6
|
0.8
|
5.0
|
6.2
|
4.2
|
4.4
|
|
June
|
130.2
|
134.4
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
3.8
|
5.8
|
4.2
|
4.7
|
|
July
|
130.0
|
134.6
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
3.3
|
5.7
|
4.0
|
4.8
|
|
August
|
130.1
|
134.6
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
3.4
|
5.6
|
3.8
|
5.0
|
|
September
|
131.1
|
135.2
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
5.0
|
5.6
|
3.9
|
5.1
|
|
October
|
131.3
|
135.2
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
5.4
|
5.5
|
4.0
|
5.3
|
|
November
|
131.7
|
135.5
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
4.4
|
5.1
|
4.1
|
5.4
|
|
December
|
132.4
|
135.0
|
0.5
|
-0.4
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
4.3
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
January
|
134.6
|
136.5
|
1.7
|
1.1
|
5.7
|
3.0
|
4.5
|
5.3
|
|
February
|
134.6
|
136.9
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
6.2
|
3.2
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
|
March
|
133.4
|
136.9
|
-0.9
|
0.0
|
5.4
|
2.9
|
4.7
|
4.9
|
|
April
|
133.6
|
137.2
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
5.2
|
3.1
|
4.8
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Department of Census and Statistics
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 18:08:02 UTC