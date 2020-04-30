CCPI based Inflation decreased in April 2020

2020 and Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) declined to 2.1 per cent in April 2020 from 2.5 per cent in March 2020.

The change in the CCPI measured on an annual average basis increased marginally to 4.8 per cent in April 2020 from 4.7 per cent in March 2020.

Monthly change of CCPI recorded at

0.1 per cent was due to price increases observed in the items of the Food category. Within the Food category, prices of coconut, condiments, coconut oil