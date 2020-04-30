Log in
CCPI based Inflation decreased in April 2020

04/30/2020 | 02:09pm EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Statistics Department

Date 2020-04-30

CCPI based Inflation decreased in April 2020

Headline Inflation

Year-on-year inflation : 5.2%

Annual Average inflation : 4.8%

Monthly Change : 0.1%

Core Inflation

Headline inflation as measured by the year-on-year(Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100)1 declined to 5.2 per cent in

Per cent

Year-on-year inflation : 3.1%

Annual Average inflation : 4.7%

Monthly Change : 0.2%

Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in CCPI

April 2020 from 5.4 per cent in March 2020. This was solely driven by the statistical effect of the high base prevailed in April 2019. Meanwhile, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) recorded at 13.2 per cent in April

18.0

15.0

12.0

9.0

6.0

3.0

0.0

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr

-3.0

2018

2019

2020

Headline

Food

Non-food

Contribution to Month-on-Month % Change

Per cent

in CCPI

0.4

0.1

0.0

-0.4

-0.8

-0.9

-1.2

Mar-20

Apr-20

FoodNon-food

2020 and Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) declined to 2.1 per cent in April 2020 from 2.5 per cent in March 2020.

The change in the CCPI measured on an annual average basis increased marginally to 4.8 per cent in April 2020 from 4.7 per cent in March 2020.

Monthly change of CCPI recorded at

0.1 per cent was due to price increases observed in the items of the Food category. Within the Food category, prices of coconut, condiments, coconut oil

1The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.

and dried fish recorded increases in April 2020. However, timely intervention of the government to reduce prices of certain food items, such as rice, dhal, big onion and canned fish, amidst COVID-19 outbreak moderated the price increases observed in the food category. Meanwhile, prices of items in the Non-Food category, which usually exhibit increases in the month of April with seasonal demand, remained unchanged due to lockdown imposed with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The core inflation (Y-o-Y), which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy, increased to

3.1 per cent in in April 2020 from 2.9 per cent in March 2020. However, annual average core inflation declined to its five month low of 4.7 per cent in April 2020 from 4.9 per cent in March 2020.

Data Annexure:

Table 01 : Movements of the CCPI (2013=100)

Index Number

Monthly

Year-on-Year

Annual Average

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Year

Month

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

2018

January

122.8

125.6

-0.1

0.6

5.8

3.5

6.6

5.6

February

121.9

125.8

-0.7

0.2

4.5

3.5

6.4

5.3

March

121.4

125.9

-0.4

0.1

4.2

3.4

6.1

5.0

April

121.5

126.2

0.1

0.2

3.8

3.5

5.9

4.7

May

122.9

126.4

1.2

0.2

4.0

3.2

5.7

4.5

June

125.4

127.0

2.0

0.5

4.4

3.4

5.6

4.4

July

125.8

127.3

0.3

0.2

5.4

3.9

5.6

4.3

August

125.8

127.5

0.0

0.2

5.9

3.7

5.6

4.1

September

124.9

128.0

-0.7

0.4

4.3

3.8

5.4

3.9

October

124.6

128.1

-0.2

0.1

3.1

3.8

5.0

3.8

November

126.2

128.9

1.3

0.6

3.3

3.4

4.6

3.6

December

126.3

128.8

0.1

-0.1

2.8

3.1

4.3

3.5

2019

January

127.4

132.5

0.9

2.9

3.7

5.5

4.1

3.7

February

126.8

132.6

-0.5

0.1

4.0

5.4

4.1

3.8

March

126.6

133.0

-0.2

0.3

4.3

5.6

4.1

4.0

April

127.0

133.1

0.3

0.1

4.5

5.5

4.1

4.2

May

129.0

134.2

1.6

0.8

5.0

6.2

4.2

4.4

June

130.2

134.4

0.9

0.1

3.8

5.8

4.2

4.7

July

130.0

134.6

-0.2

0.1

3.3

5.7

4.0

4.8

August

130.1

134.6

0.1

0.0

3.4

5.6

3.8

5.0

September

131.1

135.2

0.8

0.4

5.0

5.6

3.9

5.1

October

131.3

135.2

0.2

0.0

5.4

5.5

4.0

5.3

November

131.7

135.5

0.3

0.2

4.4

5.1

4.1

5.4

December

132.4

135.0

0.5

-0.4

4.8

4.8

4.3

5.5

2020

January

134.6

136.5

1.7

1.1

5.7

3.0

4.5

5.3

February

134.6

136.9

0.0

0.3

6.2

3.2

4.6

5.1

March

133.4

136.9

-0.9

0.0

5.4

2.9

4.7

4.9

April

133.6

137.2

0.1

0.2

5.2

3.1

4.8

4.7

Source: Department of Census and Statistics

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 18:08:02 UTC


