CCR : Invitation – 1Q20 Earnings Release

1Q20 Earnings Release
CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest concession company in terms of revenue, announces the date for the disclosure of its first quarter of 2020 results.
Date: Thursday, May 14th, 2020
Time: After B3 trading hours.
Conference Calls: Friday, May 15th, 2020
Portuguese
English
Time: 12:30 p.m. (BRT)
11:30 a.m. (EDT)
Time: 12:30 p.m. (BRT)
11:30 a.m. (EDT)
Phones:
Brazil: (+55 11) 3181-8565
(+55 11) 4210-1803
Phones:
USA: (+1) 412 717-9627
Other countries: (+1) 844 204-8942
Code:CCR
Code:CCR
Webcast: click here
Webcast: click here
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 05/15/2020 to 05/21/2020
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012 Available from 05/15/2020 to 05/21/2020
Code: 8366456#
Code: 5097751#
Disclaimer
CCR SA published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 17:18:02 UTC