CCR : Invitation – 1Q20 Earnings Release

05/05/2020 | 06:19pm BST

1Q20 Earnings Release

CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest concession company in terms of revenue, announces the date for the disclosure of its first quarter of 2020 results.

Date: Thursday, May 14th, 2020

Time: After B3 trading hours.

Conference Calls: Friday, May 15th, 2020

Portuguese

English

Time: 12:30 p.m. (BRT)
11:30 a.m. (EDT) 		Time: 12:30 p.m. (BRT)
11:30 a.m. (EDT)
Phones:
Brazil: (+55 11) 3181-8565
(+55 11) 4210-1803 		Phones:
USA: (+1) 412 717-9627
Other countries: (+1) 844 204-8942
Code:CCR Code:CCR
Webcast: click here Webcast: click here
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 05/15/2020 to 05/21/2020 		Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012 Available from 05/15/2020 to 05/21/2020
Code: 8366456# Code: 5097751#

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 17:18:02 UTC
