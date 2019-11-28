CCR : Material Fact

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. (' Company ' or ' CCR ' ) (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it became aware, through news published in the media, that the 11th Section of Treasury Affairs of the Court of Justice of São Paulo upheld the request made under a popular collective action filed against the Treasury of the State of São Paulo and Companhia do Metropolitano de São Paulo and others (Proceeding No. 1010621-16.2019.8.26.0053), to declare null the public bidding process regarding the provision, under onerous concession, of public passenger transport services on Line 15 - Silver of the São Paulo rail network, with monorail technology, which was won by the Consortium Via Mobilidade - Linha 15, formed by the Company (80%) and RuasInvest Participações S.A. (20%).

The Company informs that it is not a party of the aforentioned judicial proceeding, the decision of which is still subject to appeal.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed on any developments related to this topic.

São Paulo, November 28, 2019.

CCR S.A.

Arthur Piotto Filho

Investor Relations Officer