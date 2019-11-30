Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

CCR : Material Fact – MSVia

11/30/2019 | 09:18pm EST

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ('Company' or 'CCR' ) (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA), in continuity with the notice of material fact released on November 26th, 2019, hereby informs that, on the date hereof, the Federal Court of the 1st Region issued a decision in an interlocutory appeal (agravo de instrumento) (Procedure n. 0002451-66.2019.4.01.0000) suspending the effects of ANTT's Resolution n. 1025 (which had determined a reduction of 53.94% in the basic toll fee charged in all toll plazas of BR-163/MS, administered under the terms of the Concession Agreement entered into between the Federal Government and Concessionária de Rodovia Sul-Matogrossense S.A. ('MSVia'), a company controlled by CCR), until the claims regarding the umbalance of contract are examined by the arbitration court.

MSVia will reinstate the previous fee on December 1st, 2019 at 0:00 a.m..

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed on any developments related to this topic.

São Paulo, November 30th, 2019.

CCR S.A.

Arthur Piotto Filho

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 30 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 02:17:01 UTC
