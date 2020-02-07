CCR : Material Fact – NovaDutra Tariff

MATERIAL FACT
CCR S.A. ('Company' or 'CCR') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA), further to the material facts disclosed on December 19 and 23, 2019 and February 4, 2020, hereby informs that, on this date, a judgment was entered within the scope of the suit, with an application for interlocutory relief, filed by Concessionária da Rodovia Presidente Dutra S.A. ('NovaDutra'), a CCR subsidiary, against the federal government and the National Land Transport Agency ('ANTT'), before the 5th Federal Civil Court of São Paulo (Case no. 5026377-67.2019.4.03.6100), suspending the effectiveness of ANTT Resolution 1,093, of December 19, 2019, whose terms were ratified by ANTT Resolution 74, of February 4, 2020, which had determined a 5.26% reduction in the basic toll tariff at all the toll plazas on BR-116/RJ/SP, object of Concession Agreement PG-137/95-00 entered into between the federal government and NovaDutra, as of February 8, 2020 at 12:00 a.m.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly up-to-date with any developments related to this matter.
São Paulo, February 7, 2020
