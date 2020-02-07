Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCR : Material Fact – NovaDutra Tariff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 11:08pm EST

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ('Company' or 'CCR') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA), further to the material facts disclosed on December 19 and 23, 2019 and February 4, 2020, hereby informs that, on this date, a judgment was entered within the scope of the suit, with an application for interlocutory relief, filed by Concessionária da Rodovia Presidente Dutra S.A. ('NovaDutra'), a CCR subsidiary, against the federal government and the National Land Transport Agency ('ANTT'), before the 5th Federal Civil Court of São Paulo (Case no. 5026377-67.2019.4.03.6100), suspending the effectiveness of ANTT Resolution 1,093, of December 19, 2019, whose terms were ratified by ANTT Resolution 74, of February 4, 2020, which had determined a 5.26% reduction in the basic toll tariff at all the toll plazas on BR-116/RJ/SP, object of Concession Agreement PG-137/95-00 entered into between the federal government and NovaDutra, as of February 8, 2020 at 12:00 a.m.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly up-to-date with any developments related to this matter.

São Paulo, February 7, 2020

CCR S.A.Waldo Perez
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 04:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:15aRaab wants 'ambitious' Japan trade deal, Tokyo seeks end to Fukushima restrictions
RE
02/07TESLA : Shanghai government to help Tesla resume production amid coronavirus epidemic
RE
02/07TESLA : Shanghai government to help Tesla resume production amid coronavirus epidemic
RE
02/07PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update — Feb. 7, 2020 9:30 p.m. ET
PU
02/07UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership BURNS URSULA M
PU
02/07UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership MARTELLO WAN LING
PU
02/07UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership THAIN JOHN A
PU
02/07CCR : Material Fact – NovaDutra Tariff
PU
02/07Cortus Announces Concurrent Financing
NE
02/07PG&E : February 07, 2020 PG&E's 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan Expands, Enhances Community Wildfire Safety Program, Reduces Impacts of Public Safety Power Shutoffs View Full Article for February 07, 2020 >
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD. : KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conferen..
2ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. : Eric Sprott Announces Intent to Sell 0.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty on Jerritt Can..
3EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Consumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride
4GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD : China's Ganfeng to take control of Argentina lithium project
5LYFT, INC. : Uber and Lyft take different roads in search of profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group