CCR : Material Fact – Toll Fee Reduction

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. (' Company ' or ' CCR ' ) (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the National Agency of Land Transportation (ANTT) decided, within the scope of Administrative Proceeding No. 50501.313777/2018-04 , to determine a reduction of 53.94% in the basic toll fee charged in all toll plazas of BR-163/MS, administered under the terms of the Concession Agreement entered into between the Federal Government and Concessionária de Rodovia Sul-Matogrossense S.A. (' MSVia' ), a company controlled by CCR.

The Company informs that MSVia will adopt legal measures aimed to revert the aforementioned Resolution.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed on any developments related to this topic.

São Paulo, November 26, 2019.

CCR S.A.

Arthur Piotto Filho

Investor Relations Officer