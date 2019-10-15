Home

CCR | Notice to Shareholders - Dividends/Interest on Shareholders' Equity

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

We hereby inform the shareholders of CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') that, as of October 31, 2019, we will begin paying interim dividends in the amount of nine hundred and forty million reais and once centavo (R$940,000,000.01), corresponding to R$0.46534653466 per common share, broken down as follows (i) R$0.25396039604 referring to part of the balance of the 2018 profit retention reserve and (ii) R$0.21138613862 referring to part of the earnings recorded between January 1 and June 30, 2019.

Pursuant to paragraph 4 of article 23 of the Company's Bylaws, said dividends will be counted as minimum mandatory dividend corresponding to the fiscal year of 2019, ad referendum of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that approves the accounts for the year.

All holders of the Company's common shares with record on October 18, 2019 will be entitled to said dividends and the Company's shares will be traded 'ex dividends' as of October 21, 2019.

Shareholders will have their credits available on the payment date, in accordance with the checking account and bank address provided to Itaú Unibanco S.A.

For shareholders whose registrations are out of date, i.e. missing individual or corporate taxpayer's ID (CPF/CNPJ) or bank, branch and checking account information, dividends will be credited as of the 3rd business day from the date of the request, provided that the interested parties rectify their records, in person, at an Itaú Unibanco S.A. branch.

Shareholders using fiduciary share custody services will have their dividends credited in accordance with the procedures adopted by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.

Itaú Unibanco S.A. branches, as well as other branches authorized to provide services to shareholders, are located bellow, and working during bank hours:

SPECIALIZED SECURITIES BRANCH IN RIO DE JANEIRO Av. Almirante Barroso, nº. 52 - 2º andar SPECIALIZED SECURITIES BRANCH IN SÃO PAULO R. Boa Vista, nº. 176 - 1º Subsolo - Centro

São Paulo/SP, October 15, 2019.

CCR S.A.

ARTHUR PIOTTO FILHO

Investor Relations Officer