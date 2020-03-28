Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCR : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concessions under the company's management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 10:48pm EDT
  • Home
  • »
  • Notícias
  • »
  • Notice to the Market - Information on the movement in concessions under the company's management

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), following up on the Material Facts disclosed on March 18, 2020, and March 21, 2020, and given the position adopted by the Company to issue a weekly newsletter, on its website, to provide information on the flow in concessions under CCR's management, in an aggregated manner by Division (Infra SP, LAM Vias, Mobility and Airport), announces to its shareholders and the market in general, the consolidated result of the survey referring to highway traffic as equivalent vehicles, urban mobility as passengers transported, airports as passengers boarded, all shown in the weekly newsletter from March 20, 2020, to March 26, 2020

Click here

São Paulo/SP, March 28, 2020.

CCR S.A.Waldo Perez
Investor Relations Officer

IR CONTACTPhone: (11) 3048-5941 / 5955 / 6353 / 2108
Email: invest@grupoccr.com.br
Website: www.ccr.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2020 02:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:29pHOUSE OF SPICES : (HOS) Announces $250,000 Donation and an Additional $250,000 GoFundMe Campaign to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts in South Asia
BU
11:28pHOUSE OF SPICES INDIA : Announces $250,000 Donation and an Additional $250,000 GoFundMe Campaign to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts in India
BU
10:48pCCR : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concessions under the company's management
PU
10:24pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN : Knicks owner, MSG chairman James Dolan has coronavirus
AQ
10:22pALASKA AIR GROUP, FORD MOTOR, CVS HEALTH : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
09:33pANALOGUE : Achieves Record High Value of Outstanding Contracts in Hand Amounted to HK$9.4 Billion
AQ
09:28pGILEAD SCIENCES : Revamps Process for Emergency Requests for Experimental Coronavirus Drug -- Update
DJ
07:50pUK broadband providers lift data caps during coronavirus crisis
RE
07:11pGILEAD SCIENCES : Limits Access to Experimental Coronavirus Drug Due to High Demand
DJ
07:01pRTI SURGICAL : RTIX ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Lawsuit – RTIX
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Revamps Process for Emergency Requests for Experimental Coronavirus Drug -..
2THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY : MADISON SQUARE GARDEN : Knicks owner, MSG chairman James Dolan has coronav..
3HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HONG KO : UK broadband providers lift data caps during coronavirus crisis
4CCR : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concessions under the company's managemen..
5DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : DOUYU INTERNATIONAL : DOYU ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Remin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group